How to Watch Champions League Final on TV and Live Stream for Free
The Champions League final remains the highlight of the club football calendar and this year’s showpiece event will be staged at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.
Paris Saint-Germain are chasing a first Champions League crown but Inter, three-time winners previously, are aiming to upset the party and clinch their first title in Europe’s premier competition since 2010.
The match promises an intriguing clash of tactical styles: PSG are set to dominate possession and press from the front, while Inter are more likely to take a measured and defensive approach. One philosophy will prevail in Munich and it’s near impossible to predict the winning formula.
Audiences not only in Europe but across the world will be glued to their television screens for Saturday’s final and if the semifinals are anything to go by, there is plenty of drama in store.
Here’s how to watch the 2024–25 Champions League final.
What Time Does Champions League Final Kick Off?
Saturday’s meeting between PSG and Inter will be the 33rd final of the Champions League since its rebranding and the second hosted at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.
The encounter kicks off at 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, with the match going to extra-time and penalties should regulation time finish in a draw.
This is only PSG’s second ever final after they were beaten by Bayern in 2019–20, while Inter last made the final in 2022–23 where they were narrowly defeated by Manchester City.
How to Watch Champions League Final for Free
In the United Kingdom, the Champions League final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, while also being shown on Discovery+ via the app or website. However, while a paid subscription is usually required to access European matches via the platform, that’s not the case this weekend.
As has been the case for the Europa League and Conference League finals, the main event will be broadcast for free on discovery+. While viewers will need an account to access the match, no payment is required.
Coverage of the match begins at 6 p.m. BST on TNT Sports and discovery+.
How to Watch Champions League Final in North America
An array of different broadcasters are showing the final in the United States, including Paramount+ and CBS. For Canadian audiences, the match will be shown on its regular platform DAZN, while those in Mexico can tune into the action via TNT Sports, Max Mexico and Caliente TV.
Country
How to Watch on TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision, Univision NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, TNT Go, Max Mexico, Caliente TV