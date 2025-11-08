How to Watch Chelsea vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea are aiming to pile misery on managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers when they return to Premier League action on Saturday evening.
The Blues, who are also seeking to recover from their underwhelming midweek draw at Qarabağ, lost their most recent home game in the Premier League, but earned redemption with back-to-back victories over Wolves in the Carabao Cup and then rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league. They remain an unpredictable force this season.
There is unlikely to be a repeat of the chaotic 4–3 clash between the sides at the end of October, although Chelsea will expect another victory. Wolves, who recently dismissed Vítor Pereira, are yet to win a Premier League match this season.
Can they pull off the mightiest of upsets at Stamford Bridge? Here’s how you can tune in live to find out.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Wolves Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Andrew Kitchen
- VAR: Darren England
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Saturday’s late kick off will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with the Premier League and Main Event channels carrying the fixture. Those on the move can catch the match on Sky GO.
There are a myriad of platforms showing the game in the United States, including UNIVERSO, NBC and Peacock. fuboTV, who are also broadcasters in Canada, is another outlet for audiences.
Canadians can also tune in via DAZN as expected, while Caliente TV and FOX One have rights in Mexico.
Country
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One
What’s Next for Chelsea and Wolves?
The November international break interrupts the club season over the coming fortnight, but Chelsea will play the first Premier League match once players return from their national teams. The Blues visit newly promoted Burnley on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Wolves are in home action upon their return and will hope to have appointed a new head coach by that point. They welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux on the same day as Chelsea’s trip to Turf Moor.