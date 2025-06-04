How to Watch Ecuador vs. Brazil: World Cup Qualifying
Brazil continue their march towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup this month and reconvene under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.
The former Real Madrid boss has taken charge of the five-time World Cup winners as he aims to provide an immediate upturn in performances and results, starting with a trip to Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.
While the Seleção are all but guaranteed their place at next summer’s tournament despite an underwhelming qualification campaign, Ancelotti will be eager to get them over the line as swiftly as possible and endear himself to an entire nation.
Here’s how to watch the start of the Ancelotti era.
When Is Ecuador vs. Brazil?
Brazil visit second-placed Ecuador on Thursday, 5 June, with the clash taking place at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The fixture kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT in the United States, while the fixture actually commences at midnight BST in the United Kingdom on Friday, 6 June.
Victory for Brazil would see them leapfrog Ecuador and further cement their place in CONMEBOL’s top six, which is where nations need to finish to automatically qualify for the World Cup. Given they boast a six-point lead over seventh-placed Venezuela with four games to spare, Ancelotti’s side appear destined to compete for the world’s grandest prize next year.
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Brazil on TV
Viewing is simple for those in the United States and Canada as Fanatiz will be broadcasting the encounter in both countries. A paid subscription is required but it also provides viewers with the opportunity to watch an array of other live football matches, including CONMEBOL qualifiers involving other teams.
In the United Kingdom, audiences can tune in via Premier Sports, with a paid subscription also required to access the clash. Coverage begins five minutes before kick-off and the platform will also be showing Brazil’s clash with Paraguay next week.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA
Canada
Fanatiz Canada
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player