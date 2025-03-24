How to Watch England vs. Latvia: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
England and Latvia are set to clash for the first time in history on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Three Lions began the Thomas Tuchel era with a 2–0 victory over Albania on Friday, Mar. 21. Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly became the youngest player in England national team history to score in his senior debut, and then Harry Kane buried an insurance goal in the 77th minute to secure all three points.
Tuchel's second test now comes against a Latvia side that is also coming off a victory. Still, the 140th ranked team in the world should not give England too much trouble, especially when players like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice bossing the game.
Fans will not want to miss England's best talent on full display under the lights at Wembley Stadium. England are still finding their identity under the former Chelsea boss, though, and there is always a slight worry that the team stumbles against an inferior opponent, like they did too often under Gareth Southgate.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match between the Three Lions and Latvia.
What Time Does England vs. Latvia Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Monday, Mar. 24
- Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45p.m. GMT
How to Watch England vs. Latvia: World Cup Qualifiers
Fans in the United States can watch England take on Latvia on FS2. The match is also being streamed on FoxSports.com and FuboTV.
For Spanish coverage of the match, head over to ViX Premium Deportes 1 or ViX.
Those in the UK can watch the World Cup Qualifier on ITV, STV or STV Player.