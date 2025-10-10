How to Watch France vs. Azerbaijan on TV, Live Stream
France are aiming to maintain their perfect record in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying when they host Azerbaijan on Friday night.
Les Bleus beat Ukraine and Iceland to kick off their qualification campaign in style last month and they should have few issues bypassing Azerbaijan, FIFA’s 124th-ranked nation. Even a second-string France team should waltz to victory and further cement their place at the summit of the group.
This will be the first meeting between the sides in 30 years, with France staggering 10–0 winners in this fixture in 1995. Azerbaijan will be hoping to keep their pride intact this time around.
Here’s how to tune into the action at Parc des Princes.
What Time Does France vs. Azerbaijan Kick Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Venue: Parc des Princes
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-Off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Rohit Saggi (NOR)
- VAR: Tom Harald Hagen (NOR)
How to Watch France vs. Azerbaijan on TV and Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video will be showing the match in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. They’re the only broadcasters offering the match in the latter.
DAZN is the other provider in Canada, but those in the United States have several platforms to choose from. fuboTV, ViX and FOX Sports will be showing the events from Paris live.
In Mexico, Sky Sports will be the broadcaster.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for France and Azerbaijan?
France beat Iceland in September and will this time visit their Group B adversaries on Monday night. They make the lengthy trip to Reykjavík searching for another three points.
Azerbaijan managed an impressive point at home to Ukraine last month and have their away game with Sergiy Rebrov‘s side on Monday. The fixture will be staged in Kraków, Poland.