How to Watch France vs. Iceland on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier
France’s journey to the 2026 World Cup started with a 2–0 victory over Ukraine on Saturday night, and Didier Deschamps’ star-studded outfit are back in the capital for their second qualifier of the month.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes welcomes Iceland on Tuesday night, with France aiming to take control of their qualifying group at this early juncture.
Michael Olise was the star of Saturday’s triumph, while Kylian Mbappé’s strike saw him pull alongside Thierry Henry in France’s all-time scoring charts. The Real Madrid galáctico is now six adrift of Olivier Giroud’s record, and he may fancy eating into the striker’s tally against a nation Les Blues have never been beaten by in 15 meetings.
Here’s how to watch the World Cup qualifier between France and Iceland.
What Time Does France vs. Iceland Kick Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Date: Tuesday, September 9
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: António Emanuel de Carvalho Nobre (POR)
- VAR: André Filipe Domingues da Silva Narciso (POR)
How to Watch France vs. Iceland on TV and Live Stream
Tuesday’s qualifier in Paris will be available internationally via Amazon Prime Video, with this subscription service streaming the clash behind a paywall. However, you do not need a Prime subscription to tune in.
In the United Kingdom, all you require is a valid Amazon account to gain access to Tuesday’s game, which costs £2.49 to stream in its entirety. Canadians can also catch France vs. Iceland via Prime Video, but they also have the option to stream the qualifier through DAZN.
Fox Sports has the rights to Tuesday’s fixture in the United States, with the contest being shown on Fox Sports 2. FuboTV is an alternative option.
Sky Sports are broadcasting the majority of high-profile World Cup qualifiers in Mexico, including this showdown in the French capital.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for France and Iceland?
These two meet again in Group D next month, with the 2018 world champions visiting Laugardalsvöllur on October 13.
On Matchday 3, France face the lowly Azerbaijan on home soil, while Iceland host Ukraine. Tuesday’s visitors started qualifying with a thumping 5–0 victory over Azerbaijan, and their clashes with Ukraine will likely decide who finishes second in the group and thus moves on to the playoffs.