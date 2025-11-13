SI

How to Watch France vs. Ukraine on TV, Live Stream

Ukraine have managed just one win against France in 13 total meetings.

Amanda Langell

Kylian Mbappé will look to lead France to three points against Ukraine.
Kylian Mbappé will look to lead France to three points against Ukraine. / IMAGO/Newspix

France can punch their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday evening when they come face to face with Ukraine in Paris.

Les Bleus have enjoyed a near-perfect run in their bid to secure their place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. France were perfect through their opening three 2026 World Cup qualifiers before settling for a draw against Iceland to close out the October international window.

Now, Didier Deschamps’s men are back in action against Ukraine, who they comfortably defeated 2–0 back in September. In fact, the Blue and Yellow have only ever toppled France once, and that result came in 2013.

Ukraine will have redemption on the mind when the opening whistle sounds at the Parc des Princes, but the 2018 World Cup champions, led by Kylian Mbappé, are the favorites for the clash.

Here’s how you can watch France’s upcoming bout with Ukraine on TV and live stream.

What Time Does France vs. Ukraine Kick Off?

  • Location: Paris, France
  • Venue: Parc des Princes
  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
  • Kick-off time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Referee: Slavko Vinčić
  • VAR: Bastian Dankert

How to Watch France vs. Ukraine on TV and Live Stream

France national team
France remain unbeaten in 2026 World Cup qualifiers. / Franco Arland/Getty Images

Those in the United States interested in France’s clash with Ukraine can tune in FS2; the game is a rare international fixture airing on TV. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and fuboTV.

The latter is also home to the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Canada, along with DAZN. Viewers will need an active subscription to either platform to access France vs. Ukraine.

Fans in the United Kingdom, meanwhile, can tune in on Amazon Prime Video. In Mexico, Sky+ and Sky Sports have the rights to the match.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

FS2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

What’s Next for France and Ukraine?

After France and Ukraine face off on Thursday evening, each side is due to leave Paris. Les Bleus are headed to Baku, where they will face Azerbaijan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Deschamps’s men previously defeated their upcoming opponents 3–0 during the October international break.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will make the trip to Poland to take on Iceland on Sunday, Nov. 16. The match promises plenty of goals after the last meeting between the two nations produced eight over the course of 90 minutes.

