How to Watch Fulham vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage for their Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday as Ruben Amorim chases a much-needed victory.
The Red Devils were defeated by Arsenal in their league opener but showed signs of life at Old Trafford. New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo caught the eye with encouraging displays as United went toe-to-toe with last season’s Premier League runners-up, and Amorim will be demanding a similar performance in the capital this weekend.
United will be desperate to earn their first win of the campaign as swiftly as possible to silence their critics, and they can take solace from their impressive record at Craven Cottage. They have won on their last eight visits to Fulham’s home, including a 1–0 victory last season.
Fulham will be aiming to end their Craven Cottage hoodoo in this fixture on Sunday as they also hunt a first victory of the term. They do sit above United in the table as things stand following their dramatic late draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, with Rodrigo Muniz clinching a 96th-minute equaliser on the south coast.
Here’s how supporters can watch Fulham’s clash with United.
What Time Does Fulham vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Sunday, August 24
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Darren England
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Fulham and Man Utd?
Fulham have two matches before the September international break, starting with their Carabao Cup second round fixture against Bristol City on Wednesday. They then make the short trip to Chelsea in the Premier League.
United have the unfamiliar feeling of a second round fixture in the Carabao Cup after they missed out on European qualification, with a trip to League Two Grimsby Town on the horizon. The Red Devils host Burnley next weekend in the Premier League.