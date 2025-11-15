How to Watch Georgia vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream
Spain are on the verge of clinching their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and know qualification is possible when they travel to Georgia on Saturday.
The reigning European champions have eased to four straight wins in qualifying Group E and will book their ticket to North America should they better Türkiye’s result this weekend. Victory will almost guarantee them a berth at next summer’s tournament even if Türkiye conquer Bulgaria.
Recent history suggests securing three points will be relatively straightforward for Luis de la Fuente’s side, with six victories over Georgia since the beginning of 2021. They scored seven on their previous trip to Tbilisi two years ago and will be expecting to run up the score once again on their travels to the Georgian capital.
Georgia, who are unlikely to secure second place and a play-off spot, know anything but victory will eliminate them from the running for World Cup qualification. However, if they were to steal a point or more from Spain, it could put enormous pressure on the 2010 world champions ahead of their final group game against Türkiye.
Here is how to catch the pivotal clash.
What Time Does Georgia vs. Spain Kick Off?
- Location: Tbilisi, Georgia
- Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Benoît Bastien (FRA)
- VAR: Mathieu Vernice (FRA)
How to Watch Georgia vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream
There are just two platforms available for audiences in the United States: ViX and fuboTV. The latter will broadcast the events unfolding in Tbilisi live in Canada, too, alongside DAZN.
There is just the one destination for those in Mexico hoping to catch a glimpse of the European champions, with Sky Sports the place to go.
In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can pay £2.49 to watch the game.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
What’s Next for Georgia and Spain?
Georgia know there could be nothing riding on their final qualifier away at Bulgaria on Tuesday, Nov. 18. However, in the unlikely event they beat Spain and Türkiye are defeated by Bulgaria on Saturday, hopes of a second place finish would be kept alive.
Spain finish off their qualification campaign against Türkiye next Tuesday, whom they beat 6–0 in the reverse fixture in September. They will hope to have wrapped up top spot by the time that clash is staged in Seville.