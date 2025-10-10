How to Watch Germany vs. Luxembourg on TV, Live Stream
Only two victories will do for Germany in 2026 World Cup qualifying this month if they’re to avoid the playoffs.
A historic 2–0 defeat to Slovakia in September meant their delayed start to qualifying got off on the worst possible foot, and many weren’t exactly convinced by their performance a few days later against Northern Ireland, even if they eventually won 3–1.
Julian Nagelsmann had seemingly brought about a newfound cohesion and ebullience to Die Mannschaft after a couple of years in the wilderness at the start of the 2020s. Germany were excellent at Euro 2024, beaten in extra time by winners Spain in the quarterfinals, but they’re yet to build on that promise.
Thus, Germany don’t merely need to win in October, they must triumph with a swagger. The modest town of Sinsheim hosts their upcoming bout with neighbours Luxembourg, who are yet to accumulate a point but are unlikely to be complete pushovers.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the action on Friday.
What Time Does Germany vs. Luxembourg Kick Off?
- Location: Sinsheim, Germany
- Venue: PreZero Arena
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-Off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Nenad Minaković (SRB)
- VAR: Momčilo Marković (SRB)
How to Watch Germany vs. Luxembourg on TV and Live Stream
This World Cup qualifier between two Central European neighbours will be accessible in the United Kingdom via Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view (PPV). A Prime subscription isn’t needed to tune in, just an Amazon account, and it will cost £2.49 to watch the game.
Prime Video is also a streaming option in the United States and Canada.
While the majority boasting an interest in this game are bound to be local, there are myriad platforms for streaming Germany’s upcoming qualifier in North America. In the U.S., for example, FOX Sports, fuboTV and ViX all have broadcasting rights. A DAZN subscription grants you access to the game in Canada.
Sky Sports and Sky+ will televise the match in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
United States
fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Germany and Luxembourg?
Nagelsmann’s Germany will fly to the British Isles over the weekend, as they take on Northern Ireland in their second October qualifier on Monday night.
Luxembourg host the reverse fixture next month, and the four-time world champions will be hoping their neighbours can work some magic against Slovakia in their next qualifer.
It’s likely that Germany will have to win big against the Slovaks if they’re to top their group and qualify automatically for next summer’s tournament.