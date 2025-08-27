SI

How to Watch Grimsby vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Manchester United face League Two opposition in the Carabao Cup second round.

James Cormack

Ruben Amorim takes his team to Blundell Park on Wednesday night.
Ruben Amorim takes his team to Blundell Park on Wednesday night. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for their first Carabao Cup second round clash in 11 years, hoping for a far more fruitful experience this time around.

League One MK Dons put a Louis van Gaal-led Man Utd to the sword in 2014, as braces from Will Grigg and Benik Afobe consigned the Red Devils to a humiliating 4–0 defeat.

Competing in this competition as early as August is embarrassing enough for the grand old institution that is Manchester United, but this is their reality off the back of a historically poor 2024–25 campaign.

A mammoth occasion beckons for League Two Grimsby Town on Wednesday night, and the Mariners are no strangers to huge upsets and impressive cup runs in modern times. Will the Red Devils be their next major scalp?

Here’s how supporters can watch Man Utd’s upcoming Carabao Cup tie.

What Time Does Grimsby vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

  • Location: Cleethorpes, England
  • Stadium: Blundell Park
  • Date: Wednesday, August 27
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Tony Harrington

How to Watch Grimsby vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Man Utd’s quest to claim a seventh League Cup trophy begins at Blundell Park, and the cup tie is being broadcast simultaneously by ITV and Sky Sports.

Thus, viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in for free via ITV1 and ITVX. For those intent on watching it on Sky, the fixture is being shown on Sky Sports Football, as well as Sky GO and NOW TV.

There are also multiple choices in the United States and Canada, but you will need a subscription of some sort. Amazon Prime are streaming the David vs. Goliath-like cup tie in both countries. Americans also have the option in tuning in via Paramount+, as do Canadians with DAZN.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Football

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Man Utd?

The Red Devils will be hoping to secure their first win of the Premier League season this weekend, as they welcome the newly promoted Burnley to Old Trafford.

Scott Parker’s Clarets were well beaten by Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the season, but earned their first victory upon their return to the top flight on Matchweek Two, overcoming Sunderland 2–0.

It’s the first international break of the season after that, and United are welcomed back with the first Manchester Derby of the season, away at City on September 14.

