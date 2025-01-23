How to Watch Inter Miami in 2025
Inter Miami has been going from strength to strength over the past two seasons, first winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and then claiming the Supporters’ Shield in 2024.
This season, the club will no doubt be aiming for even more silverware—whether that means a first-ever MLS Cup or a triumph in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The 2025 campaign, however, brings significant changes.
While the team is still led on the field by the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba, it also suffered key departures in the offseason. Midfielder Diego Gómez joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, while both Facundo Farías and Leonardo Campana also moved on.
To compensate for those losses, Miami has added a number of new faces to its squad. Perhaps the biggest change, though, comes on the sidelines, with Javier Mascherano—the former Barcelona and Argentina star, and longtime teammate of Messi, Suárez, and Alba—stepping in as the club’s new manager.
With so much anticipation surrounding Miami’s 2025 campaign, fans worldwide will be eager to follow every match.
Here’s how you can watch Inter Miami this season.
Inter Miami 2025: How to Watch
Miami will kick off its 2025 Major League Soccer campaign on Feb. 23, hosting New York City FC at Chase Stadium. The season will run until Oct. 18, when it faces Nashville SC on Decision Day.
All 34 of Miami's regular-season MLS games, and, if they make it, MLS playoff fixtures, will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV.
To watch, fans will need to purchase an MLS Season Pass, which is available directly through Apple TV or, for the first time ever this year, through both DIRECTV or Comcast Xfinity.
The MLS Season Pass, available in over 100 countries, costs $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season. Apple TV+ subscribers can get a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79 for the season.
In addition to Miami’s matches, the pass provides access to every other MLS game, as well as Leagues Cup matches, select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games, and exclusive league content.
However, to watch Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, fans in the United States will need to tune in to Fox Sports or FS1. Internationally, the competition will be available through the Confederation’s official broadcast partners, including Tubi, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports Mexico, ESPN, and Star+, depending on the region.
Competition
TV Channel(s)
MLS
Apple TV, DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity
Leagues Cup
Apple TV, DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity
CONCACAF
Fox, Fox 1
Inter Miami 2025 MLS Season: All Fixtures and Dates
Below is the full list of Inter Miami's fixtures for the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Home/Away
New York City FC
Feb. 23
7:30 p.m.
H
Houston Dynamo
Mar. 3
7 p.m.
A
Charlotte FC
Mar. 9
4 p.m.
H
Atlanta United
Mar. 16
6 p.m.
A
Philadelphia Union
Mar. 29
6:30 p.m.
H
Toronto FC
Apr. 7
7 p.m.
H
Chicago Fire
Apr. 13
4:30 p.m.
A
Columbus Crew
Apr. 19
4:30 p.m.
A
FC Dallas
Apr. 27
7:30 p.m.
H
New York Red Bulls
May 4
7:30 p.m.
H
Minnesota United
May 10
4:30 p.m.
A
San Jose Earthquakes
May 15
10:30 p.m.
A
Orlando City
May 19
7 p.m.
H
Philadelphia Union
May 25
7:30 p.m.
A
CF Montréal
May 29
7:30 p.m.
H
Columbus Crew
Jun. 1
7:30 p.m.
H
Atlanta United
Jun. 29
7:30 p.m.
H
CF Montréal
Jul. 6
7:30 p.m.
A
New England Revolution
Jul. 10
7:30 p.m.
A
Nashville SC
Jul. 13
7:30 p.m.
H
FC Cincinnati
Jul. 17
7:30 p.m.
A
New York Red Bulls
Jul. 20
7:30 p.m.
A
FC Cincinnati
Jul. 27
7 p.m.
H
Orlando City
Aug. 11
8 p.m.
A
LA Galaxy
Aug. 17
7:30 p.m.
H
D.C. United
Aug. 24
7:30 p.m.
A
Chicago Fire
Aug. 31
7:30 p.m.
H
Charlotte FC
Sep. 14
7:30 p.m.
A
Seattle Sounders
Sep. 17
7:30 p.m.
H
D.C. United
Sep. 21
7:30 p.m.
H
New York City FC
Sep. 25
7:30 p.m.
A
Toronto FC
Sep. 27
4:30 p.m.
A
New England Revolution
Oct. 5
7:30 p.m.
H
Nashville SC
Oct. 18
6 p.m.
A
Players to Watch During the Season
Lionel Messi will, of course, be the center of attention during Miami's 2025 campaign. At 37 years old, the Argentine continues to be the best player in MLS by a significant margin, consistently showcasing why he’s regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time.
Luis Suárez will also be one to watch. The Uruguayan striker, who was the club's top scorer last season with 25 goals across all competitions, recently signed a one-year contract extension, ensuring his continued impact on the field.
In addition to the usual stars, there are also several new faces for fans to keep an eye on. Winger Fafà Picault, who joined the Herons as a free agent after leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps, and midfielder Tadeo Allende, on loan from Celta Vigo, impressed during the preseason as Miami went unbeaten in five games.
Both Picault and Allende scored twice, including once each in a 2-2 draw against state rivals Orlando City, suggesting they could play a key role this season.