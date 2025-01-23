SI

How to Watch Inter Miami in 2025

Inter Miami will be one of the teams to beat in Major League Soccer this season.

Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami.
Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Inter Miami has been going from strength to strength over the past two seasons, first winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and then claiming the Supporters’ Shield in 2024.

This season, the club will no doubt be aiming for even more silverware—whether that means a first-ever MLS Cup or a triumph in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The 2025 campaign, however, brings significant changes.

While the team is still led on the field by the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba, it also suffered key departures in the offseason. Midfielder Diego Gómez joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, while both Facundo Farías and Leonardo Campana also moved on.

To compensate for those losses, Miami has added a number of new faces to its squad. Perhaps the biggest change, though, comes on the sidelines, with Javier Mascherano—the former Barcelona and Argentina star, and longtime teammate of Messi, Suárez, and Alba—stepping in as the club’s new manager.

With so much anticipation surrounding Miami’s 2025 campaign, fans worldwide will be eager to follow every match.

Here’s how you can watch Inter Miami this season.

Inter Miami 2025: How to Watch

Javier Mascherano.
Javier Mascherano. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Miami will kick off its 2025 Major League Soccer campaign on Feb. 23, hosting New York City FC at Chase Stadium. The season will run until Oct. 18, when it faces Nashville SC on Decision Day.

All 34 of Miami's regular-season MLS games, and, if they make it, MLS playoff fixtures, will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV.

To watch, fans will need to purchase an MLS Season Pass, which is available directly through Apple TV or, for the first time ever this year, through both DIRECTV or Comcast Xfinity.

The MLS Season Pass, available in over 100 countries, costs $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season. Apple TV+ subscribers can get a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79 for the season.

In addition to Miami’s matches, the pass provides access to every other MLS game, as well as Leagues Cup matches, select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games, and exclusive league content.

However, to watch Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, fans in the United States will need to tune in to Fox Sports or FS1. Internationally, the competition will be available through the Confederation’s official broadcast partners, including Tubi, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports Mexico, ESPN, and Star+, depending on the region.

Competition

TV Channel(s)

MLS

Apple TV, DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity

Leagues Cup

Apple TV, DIRECTV, Comcast Xfinity

CONCACAF

Fox, Fox 1

Inter Miami 2025 MLS Season: All Fixtures and Dates

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez modelling Inter Miami's new away kit.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez modelling Inter Miami's new away kit. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Below is the full list of Inter Miami's fixtures for the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Home/Away

New York City FC

Feb. 23

7:30 p.m.

H

Houston Dynamo

Mar. 3

7 p.m.

A

Charlotte FC

Mar. 9

4 p.m.

H

Atlanta United

Mar. 16

6 p.m.

A

Philadelphia Union

Mar. 29

6:30 p.m.

H

Toronto FC

Apr. 7

7 p.m.

H

Chicago Fire

Apr. 13

4:30 p.m.

A

Columbus Crew

Apr. 19

4:30 p.m.

A

FC Dallas

Apr. 27

7:30 p.m.

H

New York Red Bulls

May 4

7:30 p.m.

H

Minnesota United

May 10

4:30 p.m.

A

San Jose Earthquakes

May 15

10:30 p.m.

A

Orlando City

May 19

7 p.m.

H

Philadelphia Union

May 25

7:30 p.m.

A

CF Montréal

May 29

7:30 p.m.

H

Columbus Crew

Jun. 1

7:30 p.m.

H

Atlanta United

Jun. 29

7:30 p.m.

H

CF Montréal

Jul. 6

7:30 p.m.

A

New England Revolution

Jul. 10

7:30 p.m.

A

Nashville SC

Jul. 13

7:30 p.m.

H

FC Cincinnati

Jul. 17

7:30 p.m.

A

New York Red Bulls

Jul. 20

7:30 p.m.

A

FC Cincinnati

Jul. 27

7 p.m.

H

Orlando City

Aug. 11

8 p.m.

A

LA Galaxy

Aug. 17

7:30 p.m.

H

D.C. United

Aug. 24

7:30 p.m.

A

Chicago Fire

Aug. 31

7:30 p.m.

H

Charlotte FC

Sep. 14

7:30 p.m.

A

Seattle Sounders

Sep. 17

7:30 p.m.

H

D.C. United

Sep. 21

7:30 p.m.

H

New York City FC

Sep. 25

7:30 p.m.

A

Toronto FC

Sep. 27

4:30 p.m.

A

New England Revolution

Oct. 5

7:30 p.m.

H

Nashville SC

Oct. 18

6 p.m.

A

Players to Watch During the Season

Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Lionel Messi will, of course, be the center of attention during Miami's 2025 campaign. At 37 years old, the Argentine continues to be the best player in MLS by a significant margin, consistently showcasing why he’s regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time.

Luis Suárez will also be one to watch. The Uruguayan striker, who was the club's top scorer last season with 25 goals across all competitions, recently signed a one-year contract extension, ensuring his continued impact on the field.

In addition to the usual stars, there are also several new faces for fans to keep an eye on. Winger Fafà Picault, who joined the Herons as a free agent after leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps, and midfielder Tadeo Allende, on loan from Celta Vigo, impressed during the preseason as Miami went unbeaten in five games.

Both Picault and Allende scored twice, including once each in a 2-2 draw against state rivals Orlando City, suggesting they could play a key role this season.

