How to Watch Major League Soccer: A Complete Guide
After years of trailing behind other major sports in the United States, top-level soccer is finally gaining ground and making its mark.
Over the past five years, Major League Soccer has been steadily growing in popularity, driven by the league's rising quality and the arrival of a certain Lionel Messi.
In 2024, the league achieved record-breaking milestones in attendance, sponsorship, retail, social media, and digital media, while, according to MLS commissioner Don Garber, "over a million viewers" were also tuning in to watch regular season games on Apple TV.
Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to catch MLS action from the comfort of your couch—and become part of the league’s ever-growing legion of dedicated fans.
Where to Watch MLS in the United States
The easiest way to watch live MLS games is by purchasing an MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
As part of a 10-year broadcasting deal that began in 2023, Apple streams every single game from both the regular season and the playoffs, as well as the Leagues Cup.
An MLS Season Pass costs $14.99-per-month, or $99 for the season, and can be shared with up to five family members using Family Sharing. Every match is available to watch in either English or Spanish, while all matches involving Canadian clubs are also available in French.
Apple TV isn't the only place to watch MLS in the U.S., however.
FOX Sports will also air 34 games throughout the 2025 season, including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, all of which will have Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes.
Where to Watch MLS in Canada
In Canada, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass remains the easiest way to watch MLS games, particularly given its French-language coverage.
Additionally, select regular-season matches in 2025 will air on TSN and RDS, though the broadcast schedule has yet to be announced.
TSN and RDS viewers, however, can only watch games if they are within the team's broadcast region and have a subscription to the channel. Otherwise, they will encounter a blackout message.
Where to Watch MLS in the United Kingdom
The only way to watch MLS in the U.K. is on Apple TV.
Previously, matches were broadcast on Sky Sports. However, Apple now has a monopoly on MLS coverage in the U.K. until 2032.
The price for an MLS Season Pass in the U.K. is £14.99-per-month, or £99 for the entire season.
Where to Watch MLS in the Australia
You guessed it: Apple TV.
In fact, Apple's MLS Season Pass is the best way to watch MLS from almost anywhere in the world. The pass is available to purchase in over 100 different countries across North and Latin America, Europe, Central Asia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
2025 MLS Season Key Dates
The 2025 MLS regular season runs between Saturday, February 22 and Saturday, October 18.
In addition to the regular season, several key events will take place throughout the year, including the Leagues Cup, the MLS All-Star Game, and the break for the Club World Cup and Gold Cup.
Here’s a breakdown of the key dates for the 2025 MLS campaign:
Event
Date
MLS is Back weekend
Feb. 22-23
Rivalry Week
May 14-18
Club World Cup and Gold Cup break
June 15-24
All-Star Game
July 23
Leagues Cup
July 29-Aug. 31
Decision Day
Oct. 18
Playoffs
TBA