How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: Miami's Final Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami CF are almost set for the 2025 MLS regular season but still have one preseason match to go as they face Florida rivals Orlando City SC at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Friday night.
The Herons have played all around the Americas in their preseason, recently posting a 5-0 win over Honduran side Club Olimpia Deportivo. Lionel Messi, Federico Redondo, Noah Allen, Luis Suarez and Ryan Sailor scored in the victory, Miami’s fourth win in as many preseason matchups.
Orlando come into the match also preparing for the 2025 MLS season, having faced Atletico Mineiro, Forge FC, CF Montreal, and Rhode Island FC in preseason so far. The match could see new defensive midfield signing Eduard Atuesta make his debut, after the Lions brought him back to MLS from Palmeiras.
Inter Miami CF's Preseason Results
- Jan. 18 - Inter Miami 2–2 Club América
- Jan. 29 - Club Universitario de Deportes 0–0 Inter Miami
- Feb. 2 - Sporting San Miguelito 1–3 Inter Miami
- Feb. 8 - Club Deportivo Olimpia 0–5 Inter Miami
Orlando City SC's Preseason Results
- Jan. 25 - Orlando City 0–0 Atletico Mineiro
- Jan. 28 - Closed-door friendly vs. Forge FC
- Feb. 5 - Closed-door friendly vs. Atlanta United
- Feb. 8 - Orlando 0–2 CF Montréal
- Feb. 11 - Closed-door friendly vs Rhode Island FC
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC Kick-off?
- Where: Tampa, Florida
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Date: Feb. 18, 2025
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC
The preseason edition of the Florida derby will be streamed worldwide on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can tune into the radio in Miami on ESPN West Palm.
