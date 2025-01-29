How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Universitario: 2025 MLS Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami continue their 2025 preseason with a trip to Peru to face Club Universitario de Deportes on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Inter Miami drew with reigning Liga MX champion, Club America, in their first preseason match with Lionel Messi scoring the first goal of the Javier Mascherano era. The Herons won a friendly penalty shootout afterward to end the night on a positive note. Mascherano's team travels to Lima, Peru next to face Universitario at the Estadio Monumental.
Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all should participate once again in the friendly as the ex-Barcelona quartet continue to build their fitness levels ahead of the MLS season.
This is the first of three Inter Miami preseason games taking place in Latin America with trips to Panama and Honduras coming up. Unlike their first preseason game, the friendly against Universitario won't be broadcast on Apple TV. Here's how to watch Inter Miami vs. Universitario.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Universitario Kick-off?
- Location: Lima, Peru
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Universitario: 2025 MLS Preseason Friendly
Fans can watch inter Miami's preseason game in Peru against Universitario on the club's website in both the United States and Canada. The game will be broadcast on Latina Television and Gol TV in Peru as well. The rest of the world can watch the game on the OneFootball app.