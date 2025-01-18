How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Club America: 2025 MLS Preseason Friendly
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kick off their 2025 preseason against the defending Liga MX champions, Club América.
Inter Miami are gearing up for an extensive preseason tour that features matches in four different countries. To get started, the 2024 Supporters' Shield winners are headed to Las Vegas to take on Club América for the first time in history.
Club América just recently made history of their own by winning a third consecutive Liga MX title. André Jardine's men are coming off a disappointing 1–1 draw against Club Tijuana, though, and will be eager to put in a better performance in the high-profile friendly at Allegiant Stadium.
Inter Miami, meanwhile, will hope to impress in their first match under new head coach, Javier Mascherano after an early exit in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs. Fans across the globe will not want to miss the exciting fixture, especially since the reigning MLS MVP and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, is expected to feature.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Club America Kick-off?
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 18
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Club America: 2025 MLS Preseason Friendly
Fans can watch Inter Miami take on Club América on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. All of the Herons' preseason matches ahead of the 2025 MLS season will be available to stream on the platform.
Those without MLS Season Pass can still catch the match for free on Apple TV as long they have an active Apple TV+ subscription.
MLS Season Pass will also grant subscribers every match of the upcoming MLS season.