How to Watch Ireland vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream
Victory over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday will be enough to earn a spot at the 2026 World Cup for Portugal.
A late Hungarian equalizer last month means Portugal need just two more points from their final two games to seal qualification, but Roberto Martínez’s side will be confident of getting the job done in Dublin.
Cristiano Ronaldo, fresh off the back of admitting he will have retired by the time the 2030 World Cup arrives, will be particularly motivated to secure one final chance at leading his country to the biggest prize around.
Here’s how fans can keep up with the action across the globe.
What Time Does Ireland vs. Portugal Kick Off?
- Location: Dublin, Ireland
- Stadium: Aviva Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
- VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)
How to Watch Ireland vs. Portugal on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch all Thursday’s action on either fubo TV or Vix, while it’s Amazon Prime Video for those looking to watch from the United Kingdom.
In Canada, the game will be broadcast by DAZN Canada, with fuboTV Canada also providing their own coverage.
Those in Mexico can turn to Sky+ or Sky Sports Mexico to follow the match.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Ireland and Portugal?
Depending on the outcome of this game, both Ireland and Portugal could either have everything to play for, or nothing at all.
Ireland face Hungary on Sunday in what could be a straight shootout for the final qualification spot, but defeat to Portugal and a Hungarian win against bottom side Armenia would decide everything even before the two sides meet.
Likewise with Portugal, three points here guarantees qualification ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Armenia, which could be little more than a dead-rubber if Martínez’s side get their way.