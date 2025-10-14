How to Watch Japan vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
Having stuttered their way to FIFA World Cup qualification, Brazil are now hoping to move through the gears with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.
A fifth-place finish in the CONMEBOL table has facilitated plenty of angst in a football-crazy nation, with lofty expectations thrust upon the Seleção no matter the context.
However, they’ve seen eternal rivals Argentina emerge as South America’s dominant force so far this decade, and their 4–1 defeat to the world champions earlier this year hastened the need for change. Ancelotti’s start as manager was rather inauspicious, but the fifth game of his tenure returned a performance aligned with Brazil’s samba utopia.
They were excellent in tough conditions on Friday, thumping South Korea 5–0 to kick off their Asia tour. Japan are up next for the Seleção, who face the dominant Asian outfit in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Here’s how you can tune into the friendly around the world.
What Time Does Japan vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: Chofu, Japan
- Stadium: Ajinomoto Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-off Time: 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 a.m. BST
How to Watch Japan vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
The streaming options are limited for Japan vs. Brazil. Tuesday’s friendly will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom or North America, and will only be shown in five countries around the world.
Unsurprisingly, there’s plenty of coverage in Brazil, with Globo, Zapping, Claro and SporTV among the broadcasters. The game will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Vivo Play and Xsports.
Those in Japan can catch the action on AbemaTV and TV Asahi, with broadcasts also available in China, Laos and Thailand.
Country
TV channel/live stream
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, Xsports, SporTV, Globo
China
ZhiBo8
Japan
AbemaTV, TV Asahi
Laos
BG Sports
Thailand
BG Sports
What’s Next for Japan and Brazil?
Brazil, keen to face a variety of opponents in the buildup to the World Cup, are travelling to Europe in November to face two African nations. Ancelotti’s side are scheduled to do battle with an impressive Senegal team in London and Tunisia in Paris.
Japan, meanwhile, have a friendly scheduled against Bolivia on home soil on Nov. 18.