How to Watch Japan vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Japan are aiming to beat the mighty Brazil for the very first time.

James Cormack

Hajime Moriyasu (left) and Carlo Ancelotti will go head-to-head this week.
Hajime Moriyasu (left) and Carlo Ancelotti will go head-to-head this week. / Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Having stuttered their way to FIFA World Cup qualification, Brazil are now hoping to move through the gears with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

A fifth-place finish in the CONMEBOL table has facilitated plenty of angst in a football-crazy nation, with lofty expectations thrust upon the Seleção no matter the context.

However, they’ve seen eternal rivals Argentina emerge as South America’s dominant force so far this decade, and their 4–1 defeat to the world champions earlier this year hastened the need for change. Ancelotti’s start as manager was rather inauspicious, but the fifth game of his tenure returned a performance aligned with Brazil’s samba utopia.

They were excellent in tough conditions on Friday, thumping South Korea 5–0 to kick off their Asia tour. Japan are up next for the Seleção, who face the dominant Asian outfit in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Here’s how you can tune into the friendly around the world.

What Time Does Japan vs. Brazil Kick Off?

  • Location: Chofu, Japan
  • Stadium: Ajinomoto Stadium
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
  • Kick-off Time: 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 a.m. BST

How to Watch Japan vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

The streaming options are limited for Japan vs. Brazil. Tuesday’s friendly will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom or North America, and will only be shown in five countries around the world.

Unsurprisingly, there’s plenty of coverage in Brazil, with Globo, Zapping, Claro and SporTV among the broadcasters. The game will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Vivo Play and Xsports.

Those in Japan can catch the action on AbemaTV and TV Asahi, with broadcasts also available in China, Laos and Thailand.

Country

TV channel/live stream

Brazil

Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, Xsports, SporTV, Globo

China

ZhiBo8

Japan

AbemaTV, TV Asahi

Laos

BG Sports

Thailand

BG Sports

What’s Next for Japan and Brazil?

Brazil, keen to face a variety of opponents in the buildup to the World Cup, are travelling to Europe in November to face two African nations. Ancelotti’s side are scheduled to do battle with an impressive Senegal team in London and Tunisia in Paris.

Japan, meanwhile, have a friendly scheduled against Bolivia on home soil on Nov. 18.

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

