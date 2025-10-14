SI

How to Watch Latvia vs. England on TV, Live Stream

The Three Lions have the chance to confirm their World Cup spot in Riga.

James Cormack

Thomas Tuchel’s England are starting to impress.
/ IMAGO|Visionhaus/Robin Jones/Getty Images

World Cup qualifying has so far been a procession for England, who are starting to move through the gears under Thomas Tuchel.

Their October slate started with a rampant first-half against Wales and a more serene second, with England’s early blitz at Wembley and the Dragons’ focus on their upcoming qualifier with Belgium killing Thursday’s friendly.

The Three Lions are now preparing to visit their 72nd different country, with a trip to Latvian capital Riga on the horizon. Tuchel oversaw a forgettable 3–0 win during his second game in charge back in March, and another victory here will see the one-time world champions confirmed as one of the 48 nations competing at next summer’s World Cup.

Here’s how supporters can tune into the action on Tuesday.

What Time Does Latvia vs. England Kick Off?

  • Location: Riga, Latvia
  • Stadium: Daugavas Stadionā
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
  • Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos (GRE)
  • VAR: Angelos Evangelou (GRE)

How to Watch Latvia vs. England on TV and Live Stream

England’s upcoming qualifier will be broadcast around the United Kingdom. It’s available on free-to-air TV via ITV1 (England) and STV Scotland, with ITVX and STV Player providing alternative streaming routes if you’re watching on the move.

Those tuning in from the United States can do so via fuboTV, Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video, which is also offering the game in Canada. ViX will also supply a Spanish-speaking broadcast.

DAZN has emerged as the most reliable (but expensive) football streaming source in Canada at the start of the 2025–26 season, and they’ll be showing Tuesday’s qualifier on their platform.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2

United Kingdom

ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Latvia and England?

Latvia aren’t mathematically ruled out of finishing second, but their playoff hopes are more than tiny. They have just one more qualifier after Tuesday’s game, away to Serbia. A friendly against North Macedonia will take place three days before.

England may be playing for little in November, but they could have a big say in determining who makes the playoffs.

Tuchel’s side are welcoming Serbia to Wembley before visiting Albania on November 13 and 16, respectively. Third-place Serbia are four points behind Albania, having played a game fewer.

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

