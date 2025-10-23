How to Watch LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras on TV, Live Stream
Palmeiras are heavily favored to reach their first Copa Libertadores final since they claimed back-to-back titles in 2021, but a stubborn LDU Quito outfit stand in their way.
The Verdão laid out their credentials for 2025 on a global stage in the summer, as they reached the semifinals of the Club World Cup, where they were beaten by Chelsea. Despite losing a couple of key players from that run, Abel Ferreira’s side have been dominant in this competition, and they also lead the way in Série A.
We’ve reached a critical juncture in their season, with a league and Libertadores double up for grabs. However, Flamengo are lurking in both competitions, and they cannot simply assume their spot in the final here. There’s work to be done over two legs against the Ecuadorians, who have beaten a pair of Brazilian teams to reach the last four.
Here’s how to catch the first leg of this Copa Libertadores semifinal
What Time Does LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras Kick Off?
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
- Stadium: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 23 / Friday, Oct. 24
- Kick-off Time: 1.30 a.m. BST / 8.30 p.m. ET / 5.30 p.m. PT
- Referee: Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa (ARG)
How to Watch LDU Quito vs. Palmeiras on TV and Live Stream
There’s widespread coverage of this fixture across the Americas, with Europeans having to work much harder to access a stream for Thursday’s first leg.
In the United States and Canada, Fanatiz, fuboTV and beIN Sports are all options. beIN will also provide a Spanish-speaking broadcast. Disney+ and ESPN2 are your two streaming avenues if you’re tuning in from Mexico.
An array of Brazilian broadcasters and streaming sites are working overtime as the Libertadores veers towards its conclusion, with a pair of Série A teams still in contention. Palmeiras’ trip to Quito will be shown on Zapping, ClaroTV, Disney+, Sky+, Vivo Play and ESPN.
Country
Channel
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
Brazil
Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN Brazil
Canada
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
What’s Next for LDU Quito and Palmeiras?
Palmeiras are now level on points with Flamengo at the top of Série A after their defeat last weekend, and another huge domestic clash beckons. The Verdão are hosting third-place Cruzeiro in between the two legs of their Libertadores semifinal on Sunday.
The Brazilians will then host the second leg against LDU Quito next Thursday.
The Ecuadorians will benefit from having the weekend off before travelling to São Paulo next week, as their league game with Independiente del Valle has been postponed.