How to Watch Liverpool vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool have returned to Merseyside following their preseason tour of Asia and will make their Anfield comeback on Monday in a doubleheader with Athletic Club.
The Reds will play two back-to-back pre-season friendlies against the Basque outfit as they continue their preparations for the beginning of the new Premier League campaign, with competitive action drawing ever nearer.
Liverpool supporters will have a feast to enjoy on Monday, with Arne Slot likely to utilise the full depth of his star-studded squad across two tantalising fixtures.
Here’s how fans can tune into the action.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Athletic Club Kick Off?
Match 1
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, August 4
- Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. BST / Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT
Match 2
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, August 4
- Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
Liverpool will be showing both fixtures on their streaming platform All Red Video, with an account and monthly subscription required to catch the clashes. While usually £4.99 for a month’s access, the code PS2025 offers supporters a month-long free trial.
Those in the United Kingdom and across much of the rest of the world can watch the match via All Red Video, but fans in the United States and Canada will also be able to view the match on DAZN.
What Next for Liverpool?
Liverpool will compete for silverware in their final pre-season outing before the Premier League term commences, with the Reds facing Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on Aug. 10. The Eagles booked their place in the curtain-raiser by winning last season’s FA Cup.
As defending champions, the Reds will kick off the new season in the English top flight, hosting Bournemouth on August 15. Liverpool face Newcastle United (A) and Arsenal (H) during the remainder of the month.