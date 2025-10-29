SI

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream

Liverpool have been beaten twice by Crystal Palace already in 2025–26.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool and Crystal Palace face off for the third time this season on Wednesday.
Liverpool and Crystal Palace face off for the third time this season on Wednesday. / Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will compete for a place in the Carabao Cup fifth round when they trade blows for the third time this season on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool have already suffered two defeats to Palace—losing in the Community Shield and Premier League—and will be fearing a third given their disastrous recent form. They have lost five of their last six in all competitions and are under huge pressure to turn things around in a timely fashion.

Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run was ended by Everton on Merseyside at the beginning of the month and they are yet to return to winning ways. Their chaotic 3–3 draw with Bournemouth has been followed by 1–0 defeats to AEK Larnaca and Arsenal, but they will take solace from their recent record against the Reds.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s fourth round Carabao Cup clash on TV.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
  • Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Craig Pawson

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream

All of this week’s Carabao Cup matches are available on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with Liverpool vs. Palace available on the Premier League channel. The match will also be shown on Sky GO for those on the move.

The match can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada—Paramount+ showing the game in the former, while DAZN and fuboTV have broadcasting rights in the latter.

There is just one platform showing the game in Mexico and that’s Disney+.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

What’s Next for Liverpool and Crystal Palace?

Things don’t get much simpler for Liverpool after their duel with the Eagles. The Reds host Aston Villa in the Premier League and then Real Madrid in the Champions League, after which they visit Manchester City in their final game before the November international break.

Palace have three home matches on the bounce after their trip to Anfield. Their Europa Conference League tie with AZ Alkmaar is sandwiched in between Premier League battles with Brentford and rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer