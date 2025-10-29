How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool and Crystal Palace will compete for a place in the Carabao Cup fifth round when they trade blows for the third time this season on Wednesday evening.
Liverpool have already suffered two defeats to Palace—losing in the Community Shield and Premier League—and will be fearing a third given their disastrous recent form. They have lost five of their last six in all competitions and are under huge pressure to turn things around in a timely fashion.
Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run was ended by Everton on Merseyside at the beginning of the month and they are yet to return to winning ways. Their chaotic 3–3 draw with Bournemouth has been followed by 1–0 defeats to AEK Larnaca and Arsenal, but they will take solace from their recent record against the Reds.
Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s fourth round Carabao Cup clash on TV.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream
All of this week’s Carabao Cup matches are available on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with Liverpool vs. Palace available on the Premier League channel. The match will also be shown on Sky GO for those on the move.
The match can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada—Paramount+ showing the game in the former, while DAZN and fuboTV have broadcasting rights in the latter.
There is just one platform showing the game in Mexico and that’s Disney+.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Disney+ Premium
What’s Next for Liverpool and Crystal Palace?
Things don’t get much simpler for Liverpool after their duel with the Eagles. The Reds host Aston Villa in the Premier League and then Real Madrid in the Champions League, after which they visit Manchester City in their final game before the November international break.
Palace have three home matches on the bounce after their trip to Anfield. Their Europa Conference League tie with AZ Alkmaar is sandwiched in between Premier League battles with Brentford and rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.