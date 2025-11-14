SI

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Germany’s place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is not guaranteed.

Germany face a must-win trip to Luxembourg.
Germany continue their nervy push for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification on Friday when they travel to Luxembourg for their penultimate match of the calendar year.

Die Mannschaft are currently leading Group A on goal difference, but their opening day defeat to Slovakia has left them in an uncertain position. With only first place enough to guarantee a spot in North America next summer, Germany know they must beat Luxembourg before their upcoming decider with Slovakia—or rely on Northern Ireland to do them an almighty favour.

Two victories in November will be enough for Julian Nagelsmann’s side to reach the World Cup and they will enter Friday’s match in confident mood. Luxembourg, who cannot qualify having secured no points from their opening four matches, should be overcome easily, with the reverse fixture ending 4–0 in Germany’s favour last month.

With plenty still on the line, here’s how to watch Germany’s clash with Luxembourg.

What Time Does Luxembourg vs. Germany Kick Off?

  • Location: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
  • Stadium: Stade de Luxembourg
  • Date: Friday, Nov. 14
  • Kick-off time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: John Brooks (ENG)
  • VAR: Darren England (ENG)

Those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the clash, but will have to pay extra for the privilege. A one-off fee of £2.49 will allow British audiences to catch the action live at the Stade de Luxembourg.

In Canada, DAZN will be broadcasting the game alongside fuboTV. The latter are showing the match in the United States, too, but Americans can also view events unfold via ViX and FOX Sports.

There is just one destination for interested audiences in Mexico and that’s Sky Sports.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

What’s Next for Luxembourg and Germany?

Luxembourg are all but guaranteed to finish rock bottom of Group A, but can salvage some pride when they visit Northern Ireland in their final qualifier on Monday, Nov. 17.

Germany are in action the same night and have a crunch clash with Slovakia. The four-time world champions will have home advantage for a critical fixture that will decide their fate.

