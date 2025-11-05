How to Watch Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund on TV, Live Stream
Borussia Dortmund make the arduous journey to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for their clash with Manchester City in the Champions League.
The two sides haven’t locked horns since the 2022–23 Champions League, with City clinching victory in their Etihad meeting during the group stage en route to their maiden title. Erling Haaland, formerly of Dortmund, was on the scoresheet that day alongside John Stones as a dramatic late turnaround secured all three points.
Pep Guardiola will be aiming to replicate such a result, although he will want a more convincing performance and scoreline. The Cityzens enter the clash in encouraging form and will want to hammer home their superiority from the first whistle.
Dortmund will be eyeing an upset, with the 2024 finalists still unbeaten in this year’s competition. Niko Kovač has plenty of weapons in his arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether they’re capable of matching Guardiola’s artillery.
Here’s how audiences can tune into the action at the Etihad.
What Time Does Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
- VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
TNT Sports will be showing the fixture in the United Kingdom alongside every other Champions League fixture on Wednesday. The matches will also be broadcast on the discovery+ platform.
Paramount+ and ViX have access to the game in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV share rights in Canada.
In Mexico, HBO Max will be showing the game between recent competition finalists.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Man City and Borussia Dortmund?
City have just one more match before the November international break, but it’s a big one. They face a visit from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday, with the result having a sizeable impact on the title race.
Bayern Munich look uncatchable in the Bundesliga, but Dortmund can potentially close the gap this weekend. Kovač’s men travel to Hamburg on Saturday afternoon seeking a third straight league victory.