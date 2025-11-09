How to Watch Man City vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Super Sunday headliners don’t come much bigger than Manchester City vs. Liverpool—a battle which could have enormous consequences in the Premier League title race.
The clubs have won the last eight Premier League titles between them—City boasting six and the Reds two—but will find extending that streak incredibly difficult this season given Arsenal’s early season form. The Gunners currently lead the table courtesy of their watertight defence and could finally end their major silverware drought.
Arsenal will be watching events unfold at the Etihad Stadium with significant interest, keeping their fingers tightly crossed for a stalemate. However, they are certain to celebrate dropped points for at least one of their title rivals.
City will fancy their chances of securing victory on Sunday afternoon given their impressive recent form, but they will be challenged by a reinvigorated Liverpool team who have won back-to-back matches and boast exceptional quality across the pitch.
A crucial battle in Manchester will have serious ramifications, with audiences across the world desperate to watch the battle of behemoths.
What Time Does Man City vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Michael Oliver
How to Watch Man City vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Sky Sports is the destination for audiences in the United Kingdom, with the Premier League, Main Event and Ultra HD channels all showing the fixture. Sky GO will also broadcast the game.
Telemundo, USA Network and the NBC Sports App are among the platforms showing the match in the United States alongside fuboTV, who also have the rights in Canada with DAZN.
HBO Max and TNT Sports are the go-to platforms for fans in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Man City and Liverpool?
The November international break means City are not in action again until Saturday, Nov. 22 when they visit Newcastle United in the Premier League. Three days later they host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
Liverpool also return to duty on the same day as City, hosting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. They then have another Anfield clash, welcoming PSV Eindhoven to Merseyside in Europe.