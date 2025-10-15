SI

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Mexico take on another South American opponent in a friendly on Tuesday night.

James Cormack

Mexico’s World Cup preparations continue against another South American opponent.
Mexico’s World Cup preparations continue against another South American opponent. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images, Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hit a considerable bump in the road when they were thumped 4–0 by Colombia in Texas.

Javier Aguirre’s reign has so far been successful, with the journeyman coach overseeing their Gold Cup success in the summer. However, Saturday’s defeat laid bare Mexico’s vulnerabilities, as well as their reliance on a couple of key players.

Nevertheless, there’s a chance for them to respond back on home soil here, as Ecuador, off the back of a 1–1 draw with the USMNT, take on Aguirre’s bruised outfit.

The South Americans qualified for next summer’s World Cup having lost just two of their 18 games, but they, too, are without multiple recognisable faces for the upcoming friendly.

Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Ecuador on Tuesday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Ecuador Kick-Off?

  • Location: Zapopan, Mexico
  • Stadium: Estadio AKRON
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
  • Kick-off Time: 10.30 p.m. ET / 7.30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador on TV and Live Stream

El Tri fans in the U.S. have multiple streaming avenues open to them for the game against Ecuador. The friendly match will be broadcast on FOX One and fuboTV. Those who want to enjoy a Spanish-speaking broadcast can tune in on either TUDN, Univision, FOX Deportes and Universo.

Fans can also stream the match through Amazon Prime Video, ViX, the FOX Sports App and TUDN.com.

TUDN and Prime Video are streaming options for those watching from Mexico, but the game will also be broadcast on national TV via Canal 5 and Azteca 7.

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision

Mexico

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7

What’s Next for Mexico?

Javier Aguirre
Javier Aguirre succumbed to the heaviest defeat of his tenure last time out. / Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Aguirre’s side will regroup in November for two more friendly games, and there are more South American opponents in the offing. El Tri will first host Uruguay at the Estadio Corona in Torreón, Mexico, on Nov. 15, before returning to the United States for a match with Paraguay, which will be their last of 2025.

Both opponents have qualified for next summer’s World Cup, so they will be useful tests for the tournament hosts.

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

