How to Watch Mexico vs. Uruguay on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
For the first time in over three years, Mexico return to the Estadio Corona for a valuable friendly match against Uruguay with the 2026 FIFA World Cup quickly approaching.
A dreadful 4–0 loss to Colombia had many El Tri fans hovering over the panic button. A 1–1 draw against Ecuador last time out might’ve been underwhelming, but at least Mexico reverted back to their competitive self.
Javier Aguirre will welcome the return of key players such as Edson Álvarez and Raúl Jiménez, allowing him to field a lineup that closely resembles Mexico’s strongest side.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, with their characteristic grit and tenacity will be a valuable test. Uruguay have strong European representation as well as some of the best players from Latin American leagues, including some of the brightest stars in Liga MX.
Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Uruguay on Saturday night.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Uruguay Kick-Off?
- Location: Torreon, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Corona
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
How to Watch Mexico vs. Uruguay on TV and Live Stream
El Tri fans in the U.S. have multiple ways to catch Mexico’s clash with Uruguay. The match will be broadcasted on television via TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes and fuboTV.
Fans in America can also tune-in on streaming on ViX and the FOX Sports App.
In Mexico, the game will be available on national television through Canal 5 and Azteca 7, plus TUDN will also broadcast the match. The contest will also be streamed on ViX and Azteca Deportes.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes
What’s Next for Mexico?
After the game against Uruguay, Mexico will travel to San Antonio, TX to take on Paraguay on Tuesday, Nov. 16. It’s the last game El Tri will play in 2025.
Pending confirmation, reports indicate Mexico will play a couple of friendly games in Central America in Jan. 2026 with a roster made up entirely of Liga MX players—given it’s not an official FIFA international break.
Then, March international action will serve as the final audition for El Tri players before the 2026 World Cup roster is revealed.