How to Watch Mexico vs. Uruguay on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Mexico will look to snap a four-game winless streak.

Roberto Casillas

Raúl Jiménez (left) and Ronald Araújo will battle all night when Mexico host Uruguay.
Raúl Jiménez (left) and Ronald Araújo will battle all night when Mexico host Uruguay. / Omar Vega/Getty Images, Jamie Squire/Getty Images

For the first time in over three years, Mexico return to the Estadio Corona for a valuable friendly match against Uruguay with the 2026 FIFA World Cup quickly approaching.

A dreadful 4–0 loss to Colombia had many El Tri fans hovering over the panic button. A 1–1 draw against Ecuador last time out might’ve been underwhelming, but at least Mexico reverted back to their competitive self.

Javier Aguirre will welcome the return of key players such as Edson Álvarez and Raúl Jiménez, allowing him to field a lineup that closely resembles Mexico’s strongest side.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, with their characteristic grit and tenacity will be a valuable test. Uruguay have strong European representation as well as some of the best players from Latin American leagues, including some of the brightest stars in Liga MX.

Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Uruguay on Saturday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Uruguay Kick-Off?

  • Location: Torreon, Mexico
  • Stadium: Estadio Corona
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Uruguay on TV and Live Stream

El Tri fans in the U.S. have multiple ways to catch Mexico’s clash with Uruguay. The match will be broadcasted on television via TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes and fuboTV.

Fans in America can also tune-in on streaming on ViX and the FOX Sports App.

In Mexico, the game will be available on national television through Canal 5 and Azteca 7, plus TUDN will also broadcast the match. The contest will also be streamed on ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

TUDN USA, Univision, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App

Mexico

Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico?

After the game against Uruguay, Mexico will travel to San Antonio, TX to take on Paraguay on Tuesday, Nov. 16. It’s the last game El Tri will play in 2025.

Pending confirmation, reports indicate Mexico will play a couple of friendly games in Central America in Jan. 2026 with a roster made up entirely of Liga MX players—given it’s not an official FIFA international break.

Then, March international action will serve as the final audition for El Tri players before the 2026 World Cup roster is revealed.

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

