How to Watch Moldova vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream
There is no room for mistakes when Italy take on Moldova in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the November international window.
The Azzurri find themselves second in Group I, currently out of reach of directly punching their ticket to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. After coming up short in their last two World Cup playoff ties, Italy will be desperate to pull off a miracle and finish atop their group.
Gennaro Gattuso’s men must collect three points against Moldova to keep the pressure on first-place Norway, who they are set to face later this weekend. The slim hope Italy have of potentially leapfrogging Erling Haaland and co. in the table would disappear if they drop points on Thursday evening.
Led by Manchester City star Gianluigi Donnarumma, the 2020 European champions will like their odds against a Moldova side that has not won a single fixture in nearly one year.
Here’s how you can watch Italy’s upcoming clash with Moldova on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Moldova vs. Italy Kick Off?
- Location: Chișinău, Moldova
- Venue: Zimbru Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Kick-off time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Mykola Balakin
- VAR: Denys Shurman
How to Watch Moldova vs. Italy on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States interested in watching Moldova host Italy will not be able to catch the game on TV. Instead, the match is only available to stream on fuboTV, Tubi and Vix; the latter offers Spanish coverage.
Similarly, those in the United Kingdom looking to tune can only do so on Amazon Prime Video. The platform also has the rights to various other international fixtures during the November international window as well.
Canada has the most options for viewers, broadcasting the match on DAZN, fuboTV, VIVA and TLN across the country.
Sky+ and Sky Sports are the homes of Moldova vs. Italy in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Vix, fuboTV, Tubi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV, VIVA, TLN
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Moldova and Italy?
After Italy take on Moldova, they are headed back home where they will face Norway in an all-important battle that could decide first place. The latter has an insurmountable goal differential, though, so even if the Azzurri win, they would still need Norway to drop points against Estonia to have a chance at direct qualification.
Moldova, meanwhile, play their final fixture of 2025 against Israel. Lilian Popescu’s men cannot qualify for the 2026 World Cup after tallying just one point in their first four matches.