SI

How to Watch Moldova vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream

Italy have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups.

Amanda Langell

Gianluigi Donnarumma will lead Italy against Moldova.
Gianluigi Donnarumma will lead Italy against Moldova. / Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

There is no room for mistakes when Italy take on Moldova in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the November international window.

The Azzurri find themselves second in Group I, currently out of reach of directly punching their ticket to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. After coming up short in their last two World Cup playoff ties, Italy will be desperate to pull off a miracle and finish atop their group.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men must collect three points against Moldova to keep the pressure on first-place Norway, who they are set to face later this weekend. The slim hope Italy have of potentially leapfrogging Erling Haaland and co. in the table would disappear if they drop points on Thursday evening.

Led by Manchester City star Gianluigi Donnarumma, the 2020 European champions will like their odds against a Moldova side that has not won a single fixture in nearly one year.

Here’s how you can watch Italy’s upcoming clash with Moldova on TV and live stream.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Moldova vs. Italy Kick Off?

  • Location: Chișinău, Moldova
  • Venue: Zimbru Stadium
  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
  • Kick-off time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Mykola Balakin
  • VAR: Denys Shurman

How to Watch Moldova vs. Italy on TV and Live Stream

Mateo Retegui
Mateo Retegui is expected to lead the line for Italy against Moldova. / Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Fans in the United States interested in watching Moldova host Italy will not be able to catch the game on TV. Instead, the match is only available to stream on fuboTV, Tubi and Vix; the latter offers Spanish coverage.

Similarly, those in the United Kingdom looking to tune can only do so on Amazon Prime Video. The platform also has the rights to various other international fixtures during the November international window as well.

Canada has the most options for viewers, broadcasting the match on DAZN, fuboTV, VIVA and TLN across the country.

Sky+ and Sky Sports are the homes of Moldova vs. Italy in Mexico.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

Vix, fuboTV, Tubi

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV, VIVA, TLN

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

What’s Next for Moldova and Italy?

After Italy take on Moldova, they are headed back home where they will face Norway in an all-important battle that could decide first place. The latter has an insurmountable goal differential, though, so even if the Azzurri win, they would still need Norway to drop points against Estonia to have a chance at direct qualification.

Moldova, meanwhile, play their final fixture of 2025 against Israel. Lilian Popescu’s men cannot qualify for the 2026 World Cup after tallying just one point in their first four matches.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer