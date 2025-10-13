How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream
A prettier picture is suddenly being painted in World Cup qualifying for Germany, who will take control of Group A with a win in Belfast on Monday night.
Northern Ireland helped Julian Nagelsmann’s side out massively by beating Slovakia in their previous outing, while the four-time world champions eased past a 10-man Luxembourg 4–0 to earn their second victory of qualifying.
Germany are now level on points with their upcoming opponents and Slovakia, who beat them last month, and are in pole position to progress automatically to next summer’s tournament, given that they host the Slovaks in November.
However, first they must mitigate Northern Ireland’s challenge at Windsor Park, having earned an unconvincing 3–1 triumph in the reverse fixture.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the action on Monday.
What Time Does Northern Ireland vs. Germany Kick Off?
- Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Venue: Windsor Park
- Date: Monday, Oct. 13
- Kick-Off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)
- VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)
How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Germany on TV and Live Stream
Northern Ireland’s clash with Germany will be available on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom, with BBC Two broadcasting the game. A stream can also be accessed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Northern Ireland.
Amazon Prime Video had been an avenue in the U.K. for Germany’s clash with Luxembourg on Friday, but only those watching from the United States and Canada can access a Prime Video stream for the upcoming qualifier.
Elsewhere in the U.S., FOX Sports, fuboTV and ViX all have broadcasting rights. A DAZN subscription is an alternative for Canadians.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Northern Ireland
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Germany and Northern Ireland?
The group phase of 2026 World Cup qualifying concludes next month, with Germany’s all-important clash with Slovakia arriving on the final matchday, scheduled for November 17.
Before that, Nagelsmann’s Mannschaft make the short trip to Luxembourg for their penultimate qualifier. There’s a chance Germany’s spot in North America is secure before they take on their opening matchday slayers.
Northern Ireland have given themselves a chance of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986, with fixtures away in Slovakia and at home to Luxembourg taking place in November.