How to Watch NWSL Opening Weekend: TV and Streaming
The 2025 NWSL season will begin on Friday, March 14, with the reigning champions, Orlando Pride, hosting the newly rebranded Chicago Stars FC, and close out on Sunday, March 16, with a Southern California derby between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC.
Fourteen teams will begin their 26-match journeys to top the standings and claim the NWSL shield. Then, the top eight will embark on playoffs throughout November with a final to determine the championship winner booked for Nov. 22.
Here's how to watch the NWSL's opening weekend:
NWSL Broadcast Schedule: Matchday 1
Friday, March 14
Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars: 8:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
Viewers must have active subscriptions to Amazon Prime to access the match.
Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit: 8:00 p.m. ET on NWSL+
Viewers can sign up to access NWSL+ for free.
Saturday, March 14
Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns: 12:45 p.m. ET on ABC / ESPN / ESPN+
Viewers can watch ABC over the air for free, ESPN will require a television or streaming package. This game will also be streamed on ESPN+, which requires a subscription.
Racing Louisville vs. North Carolina Courage: 5:00 p.m. ET on NWSL+
Viewers can sign up to access NWSL+ for free.
Utah Royals vs. Bay FC: 7:30 p.m. ET on ION
Seattle Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: 10:00 p.m. ET on ION
ION is available free-to-air in 120 million homes across the U.S. and is also available free on many streaming networks such as Roku or Tubi. No subscription is required for ION.
Sunday, March 14
Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC: 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+
Viewers can watch ESPN2 with a paid cable or streaming television package that includes the channel. ESPN+ requires a streaming subscription.