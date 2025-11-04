How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream
Many would argue that Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League duel with Bayern Munich represents a meeting between Europe’s two most potent forces.
The European champions have had a few domestic difficulties at the start of 2025–26, but their brilliance has come to pass on the continental stage. Bayern, meanwhile, haven’t got a single blemish on their record so far this term. 15 games, 15 wins. Imperious.
While much is likely to change as the season evolves, it would be anything but far-fetched to suggest that these two are on a collision course to meet at a more critical juncture later on this season.
Bayern had won four straight in this fixture before PSG won their Club World Cup semifinal 2–0 in the summer, and their upcoming duel promises to be the pick of the bunch.
Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s mouth-watering Champions League clash on TV and live stream.
What Time Does PSG vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Venue: Parc des Princes
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich on TV and Live Stream
Streaming avenues for Tuesday’s Champions League bout certainly aren’t in short supply around the world.
In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports is the lead broadcaster, and the game will also be shown on TNT Sports 2. You can also tune in via discovery+ and the discovery+ app, as well as Amazon Prime Video, which is also an option for supporters watching from North America.
A DAZN subscription will grant you access to this battle of two European behemoths in the United States and Canada, with Paramount+ and fuboTV the alternative options in those two countries, respectively.
In Mexico, you can catch the game via Caliente TV and FOX One.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One
What’s Next for PSG and Bayern Munich?
There’s another international break on the horizon, with PSG and Bayern Munich each having just one more league outing before the next interval.
Enrique’s Parisiens make the trip south to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday night, while Bayern visit the German capital to face Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon.
The two giants will then combine in a bid to make north London weep in Gameweek 5 of the league phase later this month, as Die Roten take on Arsenal and PSG host Tottenham Hotspur.