How to Watch Qarabag vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea are looking to climb the Champions League table by beating Qarabağ.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Estêváo could be in line for a start.
Estêváo could be in line for a start. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign on Wednesday when they visit Qarabağ in their fourth league phase outing.

The Blues travel to Azerbaijan having won two and lost one of their Champions League matches this term, with the expectation being that they will take their tally to nine points at the midpoint of the league phase. They’re strong favourites to overcome Gurban Gurbanov’s side and secure a seventh win from their last eight games in all competitions.

The six-hour flight to Baku will undoubtedly test their concentration, while Qarabağ’s impressive European form will also offer them food for thought, but Chelsea’s deep reserve of expensive stars will almost certainly enable them to conquer their hosts.

Can Qarabağ upset the odds? Here’s how to watch their clash with Chelsea.

What Time Does Qarabağ vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

  • Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Stadium: Azersun Arena
  • Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
  • Kick-Off Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Sebastian Gishamer (AUT)
  • VAR: Manuel Schuettengruber (AUT)

Chelsea’s trip to Azerbaijan will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom, with the match also accessible via discovery+. All of Wednesday’s Champions League matches will be shown on the platform.

Those in Mexico can view the action via Caliente TV or FOX One, while DAZN and fuboTV are broadcasters in Canada.

There are an array of options for viewers in the United States, with Paramount+, TUDN, Univision and ViX all showing the fixture.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime VideoCanada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One

What’s Next for Qarabağ and Chelsea?

The November international break comes after the next round of domestic fixtures over the weekend, with Chelsea finishing off at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. They beat the Old Gold 4–3 in the Carabao Cup just last week.

Qarabağ have a clash with mid-table Neftçi before club football’s hiatus.

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

