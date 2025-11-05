How to Watch Qarabag vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign on Wednesday when they visit Qarabağ in their fourth league phase outing.
The Blues travel to Azerbaijan having won two and lost one of their Champions League matches this term, with the expectation being that they will take their tally to nine points at the midpoint of the league phase. They’re strong favourites to overcome Gurban Gurbanov’s side and secure a seventh win from their last eight games in all competitions.
The six-hour flight to Baku will undoubtedly test their concentration, while Qarabağ’s impressive European form will also offer them food for thought, but Chelsea’s deep reserve of expensive stars will almost certainly enable them to conquer their hosts.
Can Qarabağ upset the odds? Here’s how to watch their clash with Chelsea.
What Time Does Qarabağ vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
- Stadium: Azersun Arena
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Kick-Off Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Sebastian Gishamer (AUT)
- VAR: Manuel Schuettengruber (AUT)
How to Watch Qarabağ vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea’s trip to Azerbaijan will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom, with the match also accessible via discovery+. All of Wednesday’s Champions League matches will be shown on the platform.
Those in Mexico can view the action via Caliente TV or FOX One, while DAZN and fuboTV are broadcasters in Canada.
There are an array of options for viewers in the United States, with Paramount+, TUDN, Univision and ViX all showing the fixture.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime VideoCanada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One
What’s Next for Qarabağ and Chelsea?
The November international break comes after the next round of domestic fixtures over the weekend, with Chelsea finishing off at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. They beat the Old Gold 4–3 in the Carabao Cup just last week.
Qarabağ have a clash with mid-table Neftçi before club football’s hiatus.