How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid make the brief journey to the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday for their La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.
Los Blancos visit their neighbors aiming to extend their lead over title rivals Barcelona at the summit and secure an 11th La Liga win of the campaign. Xabi Alonso’s side are in stellar domestic form, although they did suffer their second loss in all competitions midweek as they underwhelmed in defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League.
Madrid will be desperate to return to winning ways and enter the November international break in high spirits, but they have only won one of their last four meetings with Rayo. They have drawn two and lost one of their last three trips to Estadio de Vallecas, too.
Rayo Vallecano will be significant underdogs for Sunday’s duel, but have hit some form themselves. They have won six of their last eight games in all competitions and will be aiming to dent Madrid’s title bid by nicking a point or more.
Here is how to tune into Sunday’s all-Madrid affair.
What Time Does Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera
- VAR: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
ESPN and fuboTV will be showing the match in the United States, with audiences able to access the fixture via the ESPN App, too.
In Mexico, Sky Sports is the go-to destination to watch the action unfold live, while audiences in Canada can view the fixture via TSN.
In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports are broadcasting the rivalry.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player
Canada
TSN3, TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid?
The international break will offer both sides a welcomed rest, with Rayo not returning to the field until their trip to Real Oviedo on Sunday, Nov. 23.
Madrid are also in action on the same day, traveling to Elche in La Liga before their Champions League clash with Olympiacos the following Wednesday.