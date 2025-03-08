How to Watch the Sidemen 2025 Charity Match
The Sidemen Charity Match is returning to London for what promises to be the biggest game in its 10-year history.
Started in 2015, the Sidemen put together a soccer match featuring content creators to raise money for charity. Over the years, the event grew in size and reach, capturing the attention of viewers not just throughout the UK, but across the globe. Now, the Sidemen are back with a lineup of the most famous creators in the world.
The 2025 edition of the match is set to feature not just the Sidemen, led by KSI, but also IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Jynxzi and more. The game will benefit the Sidemen's charity Bright Side as well as BBC Children in Need.
Here's how to watch Sidemen FC take on the YouTube Allstars.
When Is the Sidemen 2025 Charity Match?
The Sidemen 2025 Charity Match kicks off on Saturday, Mar. 8, at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT. The match is a full 90 minutes.
Pre-match coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT.
Where Is the Sidemen 2025 Charity Match?
The Sidemen 2025 Charity Match is set to unfold at a sold-out Wembley Stadium. The iconic stadium holds 90,000 fans and is the largest sports venue in the UK.
Wembley is home to the England national team. It also hosted the 2024 Champions League final.
How to Watch the Sidemen 2025 Charity Match
Fans can watch the Sidemen 2025 Charity Match on the official Sidemen YouTube channel. The channel will stream the match for free so fans across the globe can tune in to what promises to be a must-see match.
Some of the biggest content creators in the world, including MrBeast, will host watch parties for the event as well. Viewers can opt to watch the game alongside their favorite creators.