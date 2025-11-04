How to Watch Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal’s current groove is imperious, with a 2–0 win over Burnley on Saturday extending their winning run to nine games in all competitions.
It’s been over a month since they last conceded a goal.
Thus, there’s an expectation that the Gunners will be there or thereabouts in crunch time later this season, as they’re currently performing at a level that aligns with a supreme continental force.
The challenges of Athletic Club, Olympiacos and Atlético Madrid have been mitigated with varying degrees of comfort, and Slavia Prague are up next for the Premier League leaders. These two last faced off in the Europa League four years ago, and the hosts are set to feel the full extent of Arsenal’s evolution with Mikel Arteta at the helm.
Here’s how you can watch Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League clash unfold.
What Time Does Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Stadium: Fortuna Arena
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Kick-off Time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Əliyar Ağayev (AZE)
- VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)
How to Watch Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
Arsenal’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor succumbed to the 3 p.m. blackout in the United Kingdom, but there are plenty of streaming options for Tuesday’s Champions League duel.
The Gunners’ trip to Slavia Prague will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app. The game can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video with the discovery+ subscription in the UK.
Prime Video are also showing the game across North America.
In the United States, Paramount+ is the leading provider, but a range of Spanish broadcasts are also available on TUDN, Univision, ViX and UniMás.
FuboTV and DAZN are alternatives if you’re watching from Canada, as is HBO Max and TNT Sports in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Slavia Prague and Arsenal?
There’s just one more outing for the Gunners to navigate before the November international break, and it’s a tough trip to the Stadium of Light. Sunderland have enjoyed a superb start to the season, and their home form has so far been imperative to their success upon their Premier League return.
Arsenal face the Black Cats on Wearside this Saturday evening.
Bayern Munich visit to the Emirates in Gameweek 5 of the league phase, which will be a major test of their credentials. Slavia Prague host Athletic Club in their next Champions League outing on November 25.