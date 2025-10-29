How to Watch Swansea vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Manchester City are playing away from the Etihad for the third game running on Wednesday night, with Pep Guardiola’s side visiting Swansea City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Alan Sheehan’s Swans are settled in the Championship’s mid-table through 12 league outings this season, but produced one of their most memorable victories since succumbing to the second tier when they fought back from 2–0 down to knock Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest out of the competition in the previous round.
The hosts are welcoming the eight-time winners to South Wales for the third time since 2019, and they’ve played City close in their recent cup duels, particularly in 2019, when the visitors staged a dramatic comeback themselves to win 3–2 late on.
Guardiola’s willingness to rotate may offer the hosts a chance, and any upset on Wednesday would top the staggering drama that unfolded against Forest last month. They haven’t beaten the Cityzens since March 2012.
Here’s how to watch Man City’s trip to South Wales in the Carabao Cup.
What Time Does Swansea vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Swansea, Wales
- Stadium: Swansea.com Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
How to Watch Swansea vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Wednesday’s Carabao Cup action is being broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with Manchester City‘s tie with Swansea being streamed on Sky Sports+.
Disney+ Premium holds the rights to prominent Carabao Cup fixtures in Mexico, while Amazon Prime Video is a streaming option for those tuning in from the United States and Canada.
Paramount+ is an alternative option for American viewers, while DAZN and fuboTV are also streaming the fixture in Canada.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Sports+
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico
What’s Next for Swansea and Man City?
Man City are busy up until the November international break, with Guardiola’s side next facing second-place Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
They then welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad in Gameweek 4 of their Champions League campaign, before hosting Liverpool in their third home game on the spin. The Reds are threatening to slip out of title contention just two months into the defence of their crown.
Swansea, meanwhile, visit sixth-place Charlton Athletic and seventh-place Preston North End in their next two Championship fixtures.