How to Watch the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
All eyes will be on San Diego FC as the club takes center stage at the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.
San Diego FC are the latest expansion team joining Major League Soccer for the 2025 season. The club will be the 15th team in the Western Conference, bringing the league's total number of teams to an even 30.
Although San Diego FC already signed seven players to their roster, including Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, they get the chance to add five more through the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. With 354 players eligible from MLS's 29 clubs, the team's front office will have to be very particular with who they select. San Diego FC can only draft one player from a single club and no trades are permitted during the draft.
By the end of the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft, San Diego FC will have 12 players on their roster. As the action unfolds live in San Diego, fans can tune in from home to see the major decisions coming from San Diego FC.
Viewers can watch the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft on SanDiegoFC.com. The draft is being streamed free of charge for fans across the country to access. Those in San Diego can also watch the draft on TV on FOX 5 (KSWB-TV).
The draft kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET at San Diego FC's Eighteen Threads. Sporting Director Tyler Heaps and the rest of the club’s technical staff will make their selections in front of a live crowd.
San Diego FC will only have three minutes to make each selection and no timeouts are available. The pressure will be on the executives to draft five players that can make an impact for the new club that is joining a conference with the likes of LA Galaxy and LAFC.