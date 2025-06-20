SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 20)

Four matches are staged across two groups on Friday, June 20.

Bayern Munich are in action aiming to follow up their 10–0 victory over Auckland City.
Five continents. Four matches, Two groups. Friday serves up another tantalizing series of 2025 Club World Cup duels.

The tournament has delivered some full-throttle battles between the world’s best to date and the entertainment value will only increase as the competition continues, with the second matches for all eight teams across Group C and Group D staged on Friday.

There are no AFC representatives taking to the field but all other continental federations have participants involved in another bout of drama.

Here is how to tune into the Club World Cup action on Friday across the globe.

Club World Cup Schedule: Friday, June 20

Chelsea celebrate victory over LAFC at the Club World Cup
Friday’s opening fixture is unlikely to set pulses racing but does offer the distinct possibility of goals galore. The competition’s underdogs Auckland City was thrashed 10–0 in their tournament opener and they will be aiming to restore some pride against Benfica this time. Defeat feels inevitable but Auckland is eager to keep the score down against the Portuguese side, who are desperate for victory after a draw on Matchday 1.

Bayern Munich was the side that inflicted such misery on Auckland City and will be keen to do the same to Boca Juniors. The scoreline will be nowhere near as emphatic but they will be significant favorites against the Argentine side, who could still be reeling from surrendering a two-goal lead against Benfica last time out. The day’s late fixture promises to entertain regardless of the outcome.

Chelsea were hopeful of starting the Club World Cup campaign how the 2024–25 season ended and did begin with victory—even if it wasn’t entirely convincing. They have to improve to get all three points on Friday, with Brazilian behemoth Flamengo the opponent in Philadelphia. They also won their opener and will be aiming to upset the odds with the help of coach Filipe Luís, formerly of Chelsea.

Both 2–0 losers on Matchday 1, Friday’s battle is pivotal for Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis. A draw or defeat could prove fatal given the caliber of the Group D opponents, potentially making for a cagey affair, but it will be LAFC who has the advantage of playing in familiar surroundings.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Benfica vs. Auckland City

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Flamengo vs. Chelsea

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

LAFC vs. Espérance de Tunis

Geodis Park, Nashville

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

How to Watch Thursday’s Club World Cup Matches

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA, TBS USA Watch TBS

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

United Kingdom

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii,

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1,

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

DAZN, Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Cuatro

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.

