How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 20)
Five continents. Four matches, Two groups. Friday serves up another tantalizing series of 2025 Club World Cup duels.
The tournament has delivered some full-throttle battles between the world’s best to date and the entertainment value will only increase as the competition continues, with the second matches for all eight teams across Group C and Group D staged on Friday.
There are no AFC representatives taking to the field but all other continental federations have participants involved in another bout of drama.
Here is how to tune into the Club World Cup action on Friday across the globe.
Club World Cup Schedule: Friday, June 20
Friday’s opening fixture is unlikely to set pulses racing but does offer the distinct possibility of goals galore. The competition’s underdogs Auckland City was thrashed 10–0 in their tournament opener and they will be aiming to restore some pride against Benfica this time. Defeat feels inevitable but Auckland is eager to keep the score down against the Portuguese side, who are desperate for victory after a draw on Matchday 1.
Bayern Munich was the side that inflicted such misery on Auckland City and will be keen to do the same to Boca Juniors. The scoreline will be nowhere near as emphatic but they will be significant favorites against the Argentine side, who could still be reeling from surrendering a two-goal lead against Benfica last time out. The day’s late fixture promises to entertain regardless of the outcome.
Chelsea were hopeful of starting the Club World Cup campaign how the 2024–25 season ended and did begin with victory—even if it wasn’t entirely convincing. They have to improve to get all three points on Friday, with Brazilian behemoth Flamengo the opponent in Philadelphia. They also won their opener and will be aiming to upset the odds with the help of coach Filipe Luís, formerly of Chelsea.
Both 2–0 losers on Matchday 1, Friday’s battle is pivotal for Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis. A draw or defeat could prove fatal given the caliber of the Group D opponents, potentially making for a cagey affair, but it will be LAFC who has the advantage of playing in familiar surroundings.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
Benfica vs. Auckland City
Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
Flamengo vs. Chelsea
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
LAFC vs. Espérance de Tunis
Geodis Park, Nashville
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
How to Watch Thursday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA, TBS USA Watch TBS
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii,
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1,
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Cuatro
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
