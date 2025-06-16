LAFC 0–2 Chelsea: Player Ratings As Chelsea Cruise to Comfortable Club World Cup Win
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea dispatched LAFC in their Club World Cup opener with relative ease despite some frustrating moments at times.
Chelsea dominated possession for most of the first half, but were wasteful in the final third. LAFC, with whatever time on the ball they could muster, couldn't get things going consistently as Chelsea pressed well as a unit. LAFC often had entire entire team behind the ball to frustrate their Premier League opponents.
Pedro Neto finally broke the deadlock for the Blues in the 33rd minute. The Portuguese forward latched onto a clinical through ball from Nicolas Jackson running toward the box. Ryan Hollingshead tried to get back, but a cheeky chop sent the LAFC defender sliding before Neto rocketed home a shot past Hugo Lloris at the near post.
Opening moments of the second half were similar with LAFC struggling to consistently threaten the Blues in attack. Neto remained Chelsea's best player in attack nearly adding an assist on the night in the 52nd minute if not for Timothy Tillman denying Nicolas Jackson.
Liam Delap made his Chelsea debut in the second half coming on for Nicolas Jackson. LAFC had a couple better looks at goal, but couldn't find an equalizer. Enzo Fernández doubled the Blues' lead thanks from a clever cross from Delap. A goal involvement for the new signing should earn him more minutes moving forward in the Club World Cup. Dário also came on for his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt.
The loss means MLS sides have earned just one point from a possible nine with Inter Miami drawing against Al Ahly in the tournament opener. LAFC have their work cut out for them if they're going to advance to the knockout stage.
Check out player ratings from the match below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. LAFC (4-2-1-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
8.7
RB: Reece James
7.4
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.5
CB: Levi Colwill
7.3
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.5
DM: Romeo Lavia
6.7
DM: Moisés Caicedo
7.8
AM: Cole Palmer
7.4
RW: Pedro Neto
9.0
ST: Nicolas Jackson
8.1
LW: Noni Madueke
7.1
SUB: Enzo Fernandez (46' for Lavia)
7.9
SUB: Malo Gusto (46' for James)
6.9
SUB: Liam Delap (64' for Jackson)
7.1
SUB: Tyrique George (64' for Madueke)
6.5
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (84' for Palmer)
N/A
SUB: Dario Essugo (84' for Caicedo)
N/A
LAFC Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-1-2-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Hugo Lloris
6.4
RB: Sergi Palencia
6.5
CB: Aaron Long
7.1
CB: Eddie Segura
6.1
LB: Ryan Hollingshead
6.3
DM: Igor Jesus
6.5
CM: Marco Delgado
6.7
CM: Timothy Tillman
7.2
RW: Nathan Ordaz
5.8
ST: Jeremy Ebobisse
5.4
LW: Denis Bouanga
5.9
SUB: David Martinez (38' for Ordaz)
5.7
SUB: Olivier Giroud (46' for Ebobisse)
6.0
SUB: Frankie Amaya (81' for Jesus)
N/A
SUB: Marlon (87' for Delgado)
N/A
SUB: Yaw Yeboah (87' for Tillman)
N/AC
Player of the Match: Pedro Neto (Chelsea)
