How to Watch USA vs. Costa Rica: International Friendly
The U.S. men's national team will look to make it four wins in a row when it takes on Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium.
Even without so many of the USMNT's superstars, Mauricio Pochettino's men defeated Venezuela 3–1 in its first international friendly of the new year. While Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson and more remained focused on their domestic duties in Europe, eight players made their USMNT debuts and helped the Stars and Stripes kick off 2025 with a win.
Pochettino will once again rely on the same squad to lead the team against Costa Rica. The Argentine called up almost entirely all MLS players for the USMNT's two January fixtures, giving players like Jack McGlynn, Benjamin Cremaschi and Patrick Agyemang the chance to shine on the international stage.
The Stars and Stripes' match against Costa Rica will be their last before the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The group of young players will look to impress Pochettino in the hopes of making the squad come March.
What Time Does USA vs. Cost Rica Kick-off?
- Location: Orland, Florida
- Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET
USA vs. Costa Rica H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- USA: 4 wins
- Costa Rica: 1 win
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Costa Rica 2–0 USA (Mar. 20, 2022) – 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Fans can watch USA face Costa Rica on TNT or TruTV. Viewers can also stream the match on Max or Peacock. Those looking for Spanish coverage can catch the international friendly on Universo.
To stream USA vs. Costa Rica, fans must have an active subscription to either Max or Peacock. Subscribers will have access to full match coverage at no extra charge.