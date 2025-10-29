SI

How to Watch Wolves vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

An all-Premier League affair will be staged at Molineux in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Jamie Gittens (left) and Estêvão (right) could both start against Wolves.
Jamie Gittens (left) and Estêvão (right) could both start against Wolves. / Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Both clubs endured difficult weekends as they slumped to stoppage-time defeats against newly-promoted opposition on home soil, Sunderland bettering the Blues and Burnley conquering the Old Gold. They will be seeking reactions in the cup on Wednesday night.

Chelsea will be favourites for the battle at Molineux given the disastrous recent form of their hosts. Wolves are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in their nine matches, with their only reprieve having been back-to-back Carabao Cup victories.

But the Blues have been far from flawless this season. Despite being crowned world champions over the summer, they currently find themselves ninth in the league and have already been beaten four times in all competitions.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing all-Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

What Time Does Wolves vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

  • Location: Wolverhampton, England
  • Stadium: Molineux
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
  • Kick-Off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Thomas Bramall

How to Watch Wolves vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

There is only one destination for supporters in the United Kingdom. All fourth round matches are televised midweek and Sky Sports+ will broadcast the duel between Wolves and Chelsea.

Paramount+ will be showing the fixture in the United States, while those in Canada have access viua fuboTV and DAZN.

Those with Disney+ Premium will be able to watch the game in Mexico.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Sky Sports+

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

What’s Next for Wolves and Chelsea?

Wolves have just two more matches before the November international break, both coming in the Premier League. Both involve trips to west London, too, with Fulham and then Chelsea on the cards for Vítor Pereira’s side.

Before Chelsea’s reunion with Wolves on Nov. 8, the Blues will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and then Qarabağ in the Champions League as they look to enter the international period on a high.

