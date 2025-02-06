How to Watch Wrexham in the US – Streaming and TV Guide
Watching Wrexham in EFL League One, the third tier of the English soccer pyramid, became even more convenient this year for fans of their hit documentary series, "Welcome to Wrexham," and the Welsh club.
After earning promotion last season to League One, the Red Dragons have their sights set on taking another step toward the Premier League. If Wrexham finish top two in League One, they'll earn promotion to the Championship which is just one league below the Premier League. If they finish third, they'll still have a chance at promotion through the playoff system.
Here's how fans in the United States can watch Wrexham games.
How to Watch Wrexham Games in the USA
Fans can watch Wrexham games on Paramount+ and ESPN+. Paramount+ announced a multi-year partnership with the EFL in 2024 that includes a minimum of 38 League One and League Two matches. Games are also viewable through Wrexham's iFollow platform where fans can buy video and audio passes to each game.
Paramount+ is also the home of UEFA competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League. If you want to follow the Red Dragons, but also keep up to date with the biggest cup competitions in Europe, Paramount+ is your best option.
How to Watch Wrexham Games for Free
Wrexham games that are broadcast on Paramount+ can be watched via a free trial. Fans can cancel their subscription at anytime, but free trials are only available for new subscribers.
Where to Watch Welcome to Wrexham
Check out our streaming and tv guide to watching "Welcome to Wrexham" including the upcoming Season 4 and previous seasons.