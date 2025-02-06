SI

Where to Watch Welcome To Wrexham – Streaming Options and TV Guide

"Welcome to Wrexham" has been a huge success since its launch in 2022.

"Welcome to Wrexham," the hugely popular FX series documenting the rise of Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. under the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is now approaching its fourth season.

The first three seasons, which are reported to have earned Disney $530,000 per episode, have covered Reynolds and McElhenney's $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham in 2021 and the team's subsequent rise from the fifth to the third tier of English soccer.

Season 4, expected to air around April, will follow the club's 2024/25 campaign in League One, with Phil Parkinson's team currently on course for a third promotion in as many years.

It’s also likely to cover the beginning of the club’s revamp of its historic Racecourse Ground, which was officially confirmed in February 2025.

So, where can you watch "Welcome to Wrexham"?

Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in the USA

Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham" will air weekly on FX, though the specific days and times have yet to be confirmed.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch FX through a live TV streaming service like Sling TV. To access FX on Sling TV, you'll need to subscribe to the Sling Blue package, which starts at $40 a month.

Additionally, all three previous seasons are available for streaming on FX on Hulu. Ad-supported Hulu subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, and new users can enjoy a 30-day free trial.

New episodes of "Welcome to Wrexham" typically become available on Hulu the day after they air on FX.

Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in the UK

"Welcome to Wrexham" is not broadcast on standard television in the United Kingdom, but episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

Disney+ subscriptions start at £4.99 a month, while accessing content in 4K UHD & HDR will cost £12.99 a month.

Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Canada

Like in the US, Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham" will air weekly on FX in Canada.

Previous and new episodes can also be streamed on Disney+ Canada, as well as on Apple TV+ and FXNOW Canada.

Disney+ subscriptions in Canada start at $8.99 CAD per month or $119.99 CAD per year, while Apple TV cost $12.99 per month after a free trial.

Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Australia

The only way to watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Australia is by streaming on Disney+.

In Australia, a Disney+ subscription costs $13.99 AUD per month for the standard plan and $17.99 AUD per month for the premium plan.

Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Other Countries

Disney+ is the main provider for "Welcome to Wrexham" in most countries outside the US, available in over 120 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

If the show isn’t available in your country, however, you can use a VPN service like ExpressVPN or NordVPN to access Disney+ or Hulu from another region.

A VPN––or Virtual Private Network––lets you securely connect to the internet via a server in a different location, allowing you to bypass regional restrictions and access content from other areas.

Episode Guide: What to Expect from "Welcome to Wrexham"

Season 1

Season 1 of "Welcome to Wrexham" begins by detailing Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham, inspired by British actor and writer Humphrey Ker, who worked with McElhenney on the Apple TV show "Mythic Quest."

Ker now serves as Wrexham’s executive director.

From there, the season then follows the Wrexham's 2021/22 campaign in the National League, where it narrowly missed out on promotion to League Two, finishing second behind Stockport County.

There are a total of 18 episodes in Season 1.

Episode

Title

Original release date

1

Dream

August 24, 2022

2

Reality

August 24, 2022

3

Rebuilding

August 31, 2022

4

Home Opener

August 31, 2022

5

Fearless

September 7, 2022

6

Hamilton!

September 7, 2022

7

Wide World of Wales

September 14, 2022

8

Away We Go

September 14, 2022

9

Welcome Home

September 21, 2022

10

Hooligans

September 28, 2022

11

Sack the Gaffer

September 28, 2022

12

Wins and Losses

October 5, 2022

13

Worst Team in the League

October 5, 2022

14

A Hollywood Distraction

October 5, 2022

15

Daggers

October 5, 2022

16

Hello Wembley

October 12, 2022

17

Wromance

October 12, 2022

18

Do or Die

October 12, 2022

Season 2

The second season of "Welcome to Wrexham" follows Wrexham's dramatic 2022/23 campaign, which culminated in the club’s historic promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

Season 2 also explores Wrexham's rapid growth off the pitch into a global phenomenon, while also featuring the club’s women’s team for the first time.

There are a total of 15 episodes in Season 2.

Episode

Title

Original release date

1

Welcome Back to Wrexham

September 12, 2023

2

The Quiet Zone

September 19, 2023

3

Nott Yet

September 19, 2023

4

Shaun's Vacation

September 26, 2023

5

First Losers

September 26, 2023

6

Ballers

October 3, 2023

7

Giant Killers

October 10, 2023

8

The Grind

October 17, 2023

9

Glove Triangle

October 17, 2023

10

Gresford

October 24, 2023

11

Yn Codi

October 24, 2023

12

Hand of Foz

October 31, 2023

13

Family Business

November 7, 2023

14

Worst Case Scenario

November 7, 2023

15

Up the Town?

November 14, 2023

Season 3

Season 3 of "Welcome to Wrexham" follows Wrexham's first season back in the English Football League after securing promotion from the National League.

The season begins with a celebratory trip to Las Vegas for the players and staff and concludes with another historic celebration as the Red Dragons achieve back-to-back promotions for the first time in their 160-year history.

There are just eight episodes in Season 3.

Episode

Title

Original release date

1

Welcome to the EFL

May 2, 2024

2

Goals

May 2, 2024

3

Notts Again

May 9, 2024

4

Risky Business

May 16, 2024

5

Temporary

May 23, 2024

6

Far Away, So Close

May 30, 2024

7

Proper Trouble

June 6, 2024

8

Down to the Wire

June 13, 2024

