Where to Watch Welcome To Wrexham – Streaming Options and TV Guide
"Welcome to Wrexham," the hugely popular FX series documenting the rise of Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. under the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is now approaching its fourth season.
The first three seasons, which are reported to have earned Disney $530,000 per episode, have covered Reynolds and McElhenney's $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham in 2021 and the team's subsequent rise from the fifth to the third tier of English soccer.
Season 4, expected to air around April, will follow the club's 2024/25 campaign in League One, with Phil Parkinson's team currently on course for a third promotion in as many years.
It’s also likely to cover the beginning of the club’s revamp of its historic Racecourse Ground, which was officially confirmed in February 2025.
So, where can you watch "Welcome to Wrexham"?
Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in the USA
Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham" will air weekly on FX, though the specific days and times have yet to be confirmed.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch FX through a live TV streaming service like Sling TV. To access FX on Sling TV, you'll need to subscribe to the Sling Blue package, which starts at $40 a month.
Additionally, all three previous seasons are available for streaming on FX on Hulu. Ad-supported Hulu subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, and new users can enjoy a 30-day free trial.
New episodes of "Welcome to Wrexham" typically become available on Hulu the day after they air on FX.
Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in the UK
"Welcome to Wrexham" is not broadcast on standard television in the United Kingdom, but episodes are available to stream on Disney+.
Disney+ subscriptions start at £4.99 a month, while accessing content in 4K UHD & HDR will cost £12.99 a month.
Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Canada
Like in the US, Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham" will air weekly on FX in Canada.
Previous and new episodes can also be streamed on Disney+ Canada, as well as on Apple TV+ and FXNOW Canada.
Disney+ subscriptions in Canada start at $8.99 CAD per month or $119.99 CAD per year, while Apple TV cost $12.99 per month after a free trial.
Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Australia
The only way to watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Australia is by streaming on Disney+.
In Australia, a Disney+ subscription costs $13.99 AUD per month for the standard plan and $17.99 AUD per month for the premium plan.
Where to Watch "Welcome to Wrexham" in Other Countries
Disney+ is the main provider for "Welcome to Wrexham" in most countries outside the US, available in over 120 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.
If the show isn’t available in your country, however, you can use a VPN service like ExpressVPN or NordVPN to access Disney+ or Hulu from another region.
A VPN––or Virtual Private Network––lets you securely connect to the internet via a server in a different location, allowing you to bypass regional restrictions and access content from other areas.
Episode Guide: What to Expect from "Welcome to Wrexham"
Season 1
Season 1 of "Welcome to Wrexham" begins by detailing Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham, inspired by British actor and writer Humphrey Ker, who worked with McElhenney on the Apple TV show "Mythic Quest."
Ker now serves as Wrexham’s executive director.
From there, the season then follows the Wrexham's 2021/22 campaign in the National League, where it narrowly missed out on promotion to League Two, finishing second behind Stockport County.
There are a total of 18 episodes in Season 1.
Episode
Title
Original release date
1
Dream
August 24, 2022
2
Reality
August 24, 2022
3
Rebuilding
August 31, 2022
4
Home Opener
August 31, 2022
5
Fearless
September 7, 2022
6
Hamilton!
September 7, 2022
7
Wide World of Wales
September 14, 2022
8
Away We Go
September 14, 2022
9
Welcome Home
September 21, 2022
10
Hooligans
September 28, 2022
11
Sack the Gaffer
September 28, 2022
12
Wins and Losses
October 5, 2022
13
Worst Team in the League
October 5, 2022
14
A Hollywood Distraction
October 5, 2022
15
Daggers
October 5, 2022
16
Hello Wembley
October 12, 2022
17
Wromance
October 12, 2022
18
Do or Die
October 12, 2022
Season 2
The second season of "Welcome to Wrexham" follows Wrexham's dramatic 2022/23 campaign, which culminated in the club’s historic promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.
Season 2 also explores Wrexham's rapid growth off the pitch into a global phenomenon, while also featuring the club’s women’s team for the first time.
There are a total of 15 episodes in Season 2.
Episode
Title
Original release date
1
Welcome Back to Wrexham
September 12, 2023
2
The Quiet Zone
September 19, 2023
3
Nott Yet
September 19, 2023
4
Shaun's Vacation
September 26, 2023
5
First Losers
September 26, 2023
6
Ballers
October 3, 2023
7
Giant Killers
October 10, 2023
8
The Grind
October 17, 2023
9
Glove Triangle
October 17, 2023
10
Gresford
October 24, 2023
11
Yn Codi
October 24, 2023
12
Hand of Foz
October 31, 2023
13
Family Business
November 7, 2023
14
Worst Case Scenario
November 7, 2023
15
Up the Town?
November 14, 2023
Season 3
Season 3 of "Welcome to Wrexham" follows Wrexham's first season back in the English Football League after securing promotion from the National League.
The season begins with a celebratory trip to Las Vegas for the players and staff and concludes with another historic celebration as the Red Dragons achieve back-to-back promotions for the first time in their 160-year history.
There are just eight episodes in Season 3.
Episode
Title
Original release date
1
Welcome to the EFL
May 2, 2024
2
Goals
May 2, 2024
3
Notts Again
May 9, 2024
4
Risky Business
May 16, 2024
5
Temporary
May 23, 2024
6
Far Away, So Close
May 30, 2024
7
Proper Trouble
June 6, 2024
8
Down to the Wire
June 13, 2024