How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham on TV, Live Stream

Wrexham have struggled at home and Birmingham have underwhelmed on the road in the Championship.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Wrexham and Birmingham do battle on Friday.
Wrexham and Birmingham do battle on Friday. / Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Friday night delivers a duel fit for Hollywood as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham host Tom Brady’s Birmingham City in the EFL Championship.

The two sides were promoted to the second tier alongside one another last season and have found life challenging since stepping up to the Championship. Both sit in mid-table after solid but unspectacular starts to the term, with Wrexham currently trailing Birmingham by just two points.

The Red Dragons will leapfrog their visitors with victory on Friday but the Blues have plenty of motivation themselves, knowing they will move into the top five by securing all three points at the Racecourse Ground.

Supporters will be eager to catch the battle of the celebrity-owned up-and-comers, with the fixture televised across the world. Here’s how to tune into the game.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Birmingham Kick Off?

  • Location: Wrexham, Wales
  • Stadium: Racecourse Ground
  • Date: Friday, October 3
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Robert Madley

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham on TV and Live Stream

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be the destination for Wrexham’s battle with Birmingham. The Sky Sports Football channel will be showing the match, while those out and about can catch the action on Sky GO.

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting the fixture in both the United States and Canada, with Paramount+ also distributors in the former and DAZN showing the encounter in the latter.

In Mexico, Disney+ and ESPN will televise the clash.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Football, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

What’s Next for Wrexham and Birmingham?

Friday is the final battle for both Wrexham and Birmingham before the October international break, with the Championship sides not in action again until the middle of the month.

Wrexham visit Stoke City on October 18 on their return from the international period, while Birmingham will host Hull City on the same day.

