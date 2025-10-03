How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham on TV, Live Stream
Friday night delivers a duel fit for Hollywood as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham host Tom Brady’s Birmingham City in the EFL Championship.
The two sides were promoted to the second tier alongside one another last season and have found life challenging since stepping up to the Championship. Both sit in mid-table after solid but unspectacular starts to the term, with Wrexham currently trailing Birmingham by just two points.
The Red Dragons will leapfrog their visitors with victory on Friday but the Blues have plenty of motivation themselves, knowing they will move into the top five by securing all three points at the Racecourse Ground.
Supporters will be eager to catch the battle of the celebrity-owned up-and-comers, with the fixture televised across the world. Here’s how to tune into the game.
What Time Does Wrexham vs. Birmingham Kick Off?
- Location: Wrexham, Wales
- Stadium: Racecourse Ground
- Date: Friday, October 3
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Robert Madley
How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham on TV and Live Stream
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be the destination for Wrexham’s battle with Birmingham. The Sky Sports Football channel will be showing the match, while those out and about can catch the action on Sky GO.
Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting the fixture in both the United States and Canada, with Paramount+ also distributors in the former and DAZN showing the encounter in the latter.
In Mexico, Disney+ and ESPN will televise the clash.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Football, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
What’s Next for Wrexham and Birmingham?
Friday is the final battle for both Wrexham and Birmingham before the October international break, with the Championship sides not in action again until the middle of the month.
Wrexham visit Stoke City on October 18 on their return from the international period, while Birmingham will host Hull City on the same day.