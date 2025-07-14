How Would the MLS Cup Playoffs Look if They Started Today (Matchday 24)
The 2025 MLS regular season is nearing its two-thirds point as the summer rolls on. Although it may be early, teams are starting to look ahead to the MLS Cup Playoffs.
For some teams, the postseason is just 12 games away, while others have played fewer games and have as many as 15 regular-season matches to tackle before taking on the playoff picture. Nevertheless, MLS Cup remains the goal for many clubs and the path to the trophy is becoming clearer each week.
While several sides are likely looking towards 2026 and beyond, many are still in the race for the 2025 playoffs, and are doing what they can to ensure they peak at the right time to lift the trophy in the first week of December.
For the first time, MLS has two conferences of 15 teams this season. In each conference, the top seven teams qualify directly for the MLS Cup Playoffs, while the eighth and ninth seeds play a one-game play-in match to get into the main bracket.
Once narrowed down to eight teams in each conference, clubs take on a best-of-three first round with No. 1 vs. No. 8/9, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs No. 5.
With Matchday 24 in the books, Sports Illustrated takes a look at how the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs would look if they kicked off today, according to points-per-game, to provide a level playing field.
If the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs Started Today
Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls or Chicago Fire FC
- No. 1: Inter Miami: 2 PPG (38 points in 19 games)
- No. 8: New York Red Bulls: 1.36 PPG (30 points in 22 games)
- No. 9: Chicago Fire FC: 1.33 PPG (28 points in 21 games)
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
- No. 2: Philadelphia Union: 1.95 PPG (43 points in 22 games)
- No. 6: New York City FC: 1.48 PPG (31 points in 21 games)
FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC
- No. 3: FC Cincinnati: 1.91 PPG (42 points in 22 games)
- No. 6: Orlando City SC: 1.59 PPG (35 points in 22 games)
Columbus Crew SC vs. Nashville SC
- No. 4: Columbus Crew SC: 1.86 PPG (41 points in 22 games)
- No. 5: Nashville SC: 1.86 PPG (41 points in 22 games)
If the MLS Western Conference Playoffs Started Today
San Diego FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes or Colorado Rapids
- No. 1: San Diego FC: 1.91 PPG (42 points in 2 games)
- No. 8: San Jose Earthquakes: 1.27 PPG (28 points in 22 games)
- No. 9: Colorado Rapids: 1.26 PPG (29 points in 23 games)
Minnesota United vs. Austin FC
- No. 2: Minnesota United: 1.82 PPG (40 points in 22 games)
- No. 7: Austin FC: 1.29 PPG (27 points in 21 games)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders
- No. 3: Vancouver Whitecaps FC: 1.81 PPG (38 points in 21 games)
- No. 6: Seattle Sounders: 1.57 PPG (33 points in 21 games)
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
- No. 4: LAFC: 1.68 PPG (32 points in 19 games)
- No. 5: Portland Timbers: 1.57 PPG (33 points in 21 games)