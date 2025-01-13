How Wrexham Can Get Promoted to the EFL Championship
Wrexham could be on their way to securing their third promotion in as many years as long as they finish the EFL League One season off strong.
Five years ago, the Red Dragons were stuck in the National League until Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020. Slowly, the oldest club in Wales began its ascendancy back into the English Football League. With the second half of the 2024–25 season underway, Wrexham are now the closest they have been to the EFL Championship in 20 years.
To Wrexham's loyal fans throughout Wales, the Red Dragons' pathway to the Championship is more than clear. The emerging fans who came to love the team through the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, on the other hand, might need a quick crash course in how Phil Parkinson's side can secure a third consecutive promotion.
At the end of the 2024–25 season, the two teams with the most points in League One automatically get promoted to the Championship. In recent years, the first and second place teams atop the League One table have earned anywhere from 90 to 100 points.
If the Red Dragons finish outside the top two teams, they must compete in the League One play-offs to earn a spot in the Championship. Only the teams that finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the standings qualify for the play-offs.
EFL League One Play-Offs Format
The League One play-offs feature two semifinal matches played across two legs. The winners of both fixtures then must play one another at Wembley Stadium to determine the third and final side on its way to the Championship.
Based on the last few years, Wrexham will need to secure at least 76 points to be in contention for the League One play-offs.
Can Wrexham Make It to the Premier League?
Yes, Wrexham could eventually play in the Premier League, but not next season. The Red Dragons would have to first secure promotion to the Championship and then secure promotion to England's top-flight.
Nothing is impossible in soccer, so there could be a time within the next few years that Wrexham are playing alongside the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League. But as of now, their focus must solely be on reaching the Championship in the 2025–26 season.