‘Better Equipped’—Hugo Ekitike Explains Newcastle Snub With Response to Liverpool Transfer Fee
Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitiké has admitted he joined the Reds over Newcastle United this summer on a bid to re-establish his reputation at the top of the game.
Ekitiké first caught the eye as a teenager with Stade Reims and joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022 but, despite being billed as part of the future of French football, he struggled to make much of an impact in a side which also included Kylian Mbappé. Four goals in 33 appearances forced Ekitiké to consider a step back down and he joined Eintracht Frankfurt midway through the 2023–24 campaign.
Newcastle, long-term admirers of Ekitiké, reignited their pursuit of the 23-year-old this summer after watching him rack up 15 goals and eight assists last season. The Magpies wanted him as a replacement for Alexander Isak but ended up missing out on his signature to Liverpool, who then landed Isak on Deadline Day as well.
Some have questioned Ekitiké’s decision to join Liverpool, particularly given the level of competition produced by the eventual acquisition of Isak, but the Frenchman is happy with his decision to bet on himself.
“It was my choice, it’s what I wanted,” Ekitiké told Canal+. “Because I had more of a feeling coming here and I knew it was the right time and the right place for me. I wanted to get back to the top level and come back this time better equipped, more ready in all aspects. And I don’t think I made a mistake.”
A €90 million (£78.4 million, $105.7 million) switch to Anfield brings about obvious pressure, but Ekitiké insisted he is comfortable ignoring his price tag and letting his football do the talking.
“I don’t care,” he said bluntly. “I’m just focused on the game.
“Outside, everyone can talk about the transfer price. It is what it is. Football has changed. You have a big transfer on your back? Play football.”
Ekitiké has kept his word so far this season. A return of four goals and an assist from his first seven games has left manager Arne Slot with an unenviable decision to make once Isak returns to full fitness.
“Obviously, seen from the outside, [my form] can be shocking, but it doesn’t shock me,” he laughed. “I was in a dynamic where I was also making good stats last year and I’m in a good team that seems good to me. I want to be a player who has consistency.”