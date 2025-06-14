Hugo Lloris Contemplates Future Ahead of LAFC's Club World Cup Debut
Hugo Lloris will take the pitch at the FIFA Club World Cup with LAFC this month, but there is little to say whether it will be a precursor to the France national team legend’s participation at next year’s FIFA World Cup in North America.
While Lloris is no longer the French starting goalkeeper, he remains a steadfast option in the rotation, with his experience from the nation’s 2018 World Cup win in Russia and final berth at Qatar 2022 helping to lift the group as younger players continue to take the reins.
Although he has stood out with LAFC through 48 games in MLS, the 38-year-old’s contract with the club expires at the end of the current season, leaving his future unclear in the twilight years of his career.
“To be honest, I don’t know if I’ll still be playing or not,” Lloris told L’Equipe. “I haven’t made that decision yet. There’ll probably be discussions with the club this summer, but deep down, I don’t have the answer. I feel good at the moment, but I’m also realistic.”
Lloris, whose 145 caps with France are the most of any player in history, would not be the first MLS goalkeeper to play into or beyond his age-39 season. Current Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei is at this year’s Club World Cup at 39, while Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan is 40 years old.
Should Lloris be enticed to become the oldest player in MLS history, he would have to surpass former Houston Dynamo and Canada international goalkeeper Pat Onstad, who retired in 2011 after turning 43.
In the immediate future, though, the former Tottenham and Lyon star has his focus on getting out of LAFC’s Club World Cup group, with matches against a familiar opponent to Lloris in Chelsea, as well as Tunisia’s ES Tunis and Brazil’s Flamengo.
“Chelsea had a great season. They're a young, solid team. But afterward, there's always that question mark. I've been in that situation: the European season is over, it was long, and we finish with international matches, so we've to start again from the ground up,” Lloris said of facing the once London foes.
“[The Club World Cup] is still unprecedented for all the great players present. We can't anticipate their physical and mental resources...we have to be clear-headed; the economic stakes for the clubs are enormous.”
