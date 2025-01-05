Ibrahima Konate Returns For Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Ibrahima Konaté will make his return from injury in Liverpool's Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, as the defender has been included in the home side's starting eleven.
The 25 year old France international had not featured for Liverpool since Nov 28, after suffering a knee injury at Anfield during the Reds' 2-0 Champions League triumph against Real Madrid.
His return to first-team action is very timely for Liverpool, given that defender Joe Gomez will be unavailable for several weeks with a hamstring injury picked up after the team's 5-0 win vs. West Ham last Sunday.
Konate has formed an impressive partnership at centre-back this season alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, with Liverpool having conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League before his injury, as well as letting in just one goal from their first five Champions League matches in which he had featured.
Liverpool host fierce adversaries Manchester United on Sunday, knowing victory will send them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game on hand on second placed Arsenal.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.
Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Amad, Hojlund.
