Inter Miami 0–0 Al Ahly: Player Ratings as Club World Cup Starts With Scoreless Draw
Inter Miami and Al Ahly played to a scoreless draw to open the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, leaving the history-making first goal to be scored on the second day of the competition.
While neither side was able to break the deadlock, both found outstanding chances in front of the over 60,000 fans at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Palestine international Wessam Abou Ali was called back for offside after slotting past Miami’s Oscar Ustari midway through the first half.
The pivotal moment of the game came in the 43rd minute, when Ustari made a diving save on a penalty kick against Egypt’s leading man, Trézéguet, to keep the match level and allow Lionel Messi and teammates to push ahead to late chances in the second half.
Ustari’s penalty stop was one of eight outstanding saves by the 38-year-old Argentine, who stood on his head to keep the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield Champions tied. Meanwhile, his Al Ahly counterpart, Mohamed El Shenawy, made five saves, including two late stops on curling shots from Messi late in the second half.
Although neither side claimed all three points and the first goal of the new-look 32-team Club World Cup, both teams claimed a valuable point as they continue on in Group A action.
Messi and Miami return to the pitch on Thursday against FC Porto, while Al Ahly look ahead to their next game against Palmeiras, also scheduled for Thursday.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s player ratings from the Club World Cup opener on Saturday night.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Al-Ahly (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
9.5
RB: Ian Fray
7.5
CB: Tomás Avilés
5.5
CB: Maxi Falcón
6.5
LB: Noah Allen
7.0
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.0
CM: Federico Redondo
7.5
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.5
LM: Telasco Segovia
7.0
ST: Luis Suárez
7.5
ST: Lionel Messi
8.0
SUB: Marcelo Weigandt (46' for Aviles)
6.5
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (72' for Segovia)
7.0
SUB: Fafa Picault (81' for Allende)
7.5
Al Ahly Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-3-2-1)
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Mohamed El Shenawy
9.0
RB: Mohamed Hany
7.0
CB: Achraf Dari
7.0
CB: Yasser Ibrahim
7.5
LB: Ahmed Kouka
8.0
RM: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
8.0
CM: Marwan Attia
7.5
LM: Hamdi Fathi
6.5
CM: Trézéguet
5.5
CM: Emam Ashour
6.0
ST: Wessam Abou Ali
8.0
SUB: Zizo (14' for Ashour)
8.0
SUB: Hussein El Shahat (65' for Ali Ben Romdhane)
6.5
SUB: Taher Mohamed (65' for Trezeguet)
6.5
SUB: Mohamed Afsha (79' for Zizo)
6.0
SUB: Nejc Gradisar (79' for Abou Ali)
7.0